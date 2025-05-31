Saturday, May 31, 2025
Umtyngar-Sohra road reopened for vehicular traffic

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 31: The route to Sohra from the Umtyngar side was reopened for vehicular traffic on Saturday around 4:30pm after the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) managed to clear a massive boulder that had rolled down onto the road at Umtyngar.

The highway had been closed to vehicular movement since Friday morning. During the closure, all vehicles heading to Sohra were diverted via the Shillong Peak–Pomlakrai–Laitlyngkot route.

Chief Executive Officer of the East Khasi Hills District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shanborlang Warjri, cautioned commuters to remain vigilant while using the Umtyngar road, as large boulders still perched on the hilltop continue to pose a risk.

He added that while the NHIDCL is working to remove the remaining boulders through controlled blasting, the presence of nearby houses and poor weather conditions have delayed the operation.

Meanwhile, Warjri also informed that the route to Pynursla via Laitlyngkot is currently closed due to a landslide.

DDMA CEO added that NHIDCL is carrying out clearing operations, and the route is expected to be reopened by evening.

Previous article
Northeast: 27 dead as rains, floods & waterlogging disrupt life
Next article
Govt to get extra headroom to spend on defence due to strong fiscal position: Report
