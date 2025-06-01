Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

CDS admits to loss of aircraft in Pak clash

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Singapore/New Delhi, May 31: In what may be described as Indian military’s first clear acknowledgement of losses in the four-day military clashes with the neighbouring country, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan revealed that India rectified tactics and hit deep inside Pakistani territory after suffering loss of aircraft in the recent military clashes with Pakistan.
Gen Chauhan, however, dismissed as “absolutely incorrect” Islamabad’s claim of downing six Indian jets.
The CDS, in an interview to Bloomberg TV, said India flew all its jets and carried out high-precision strikes to hit back at Pakistan after ascertaining the reasons for the initial losses.
The Chief of Defence Staff declined to specify the losses in terms of numbers but clearly pointed out the fact that the Indian military struck deep inside Pakistani territory that, New Delhi said, forced Islamabad to plead to stop the hostilities.
“I think what is important is not the jet being downed but why they were being downed,” Gen Chauhan, currently on a visit to Singapore, said.
Gen Chauhan was asked whether India lost combat jets during the four-day military clashes with Pakistan earlier this month.
“So the good part is that we were able to understand the tactical mistakes which we made, remedy it, rectify it and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again targeting at long range,” he said.
“Absolutely incorrect,” he said when asked about Pakistan’s claim of shooting down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.
“I think what is important is not the jets being downed but why they were being downed,” added Gen Chauhan who played a key role in mounting India’s massive offensive against Pakistan.
Indian Air Force’s Director General of Air Operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, had acknowledged that “losses are a part of combat” and said all IAF pilots returned “home safely”. He made the remarks at a media briefing on May 11 in responding to a question on Pakistan’s claim of downing Indian jets.
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan using long-range weapons such as the Brahmos cruise missile in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. (PTI)

Previous article
Govt to get extra headroom to spend on defence due to strong fiscal position: Report
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

OF UMBRELLAS AND RAINCOATS!

Customers visit a store selling umbrellas in Police Bazar amid heavy rainfall in the city. People clad in...
MEGHALAYA

Torment piles as state logs record-breaking downpour

Four more die in rain-related incidents; toll mounts to six By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: Meghalaya has been battered...
MEGHALAYA

Jemino quits UDP, govt post

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: Senior political leader Jemino Mawthoh has announced his resignation from the United Democratic...
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls evening shift to accommodate students in WJH

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: With over a hundred SSLC-passed students in West Jaintia Hills still unable to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OF UMBRELLAS AND RAINCOATS!

MEGHALAYA 0
Customers visit a store selling umbrellas in Police Bazar...

Torment piles as state logs record-breaking downpour

MEGHALAYA 0
Four more die in rain-related incidents; toll mounts to...

Jemino quits UDP, govt post

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: Senior political leader Jemino...
Load more

Popular news

OF UMBRELLAS AND RAINCOATS!

MEGHALAYA 0
Customers visit a store selling umbrellas in Police Bazar...

Torment piles as state logs record-breaking downpour

MEGHALAYA 0
Four more die in rain-related incidents; toll mounts to...

Jemino quits UDP, govt post

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 31: Senior political leader Jemino...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge