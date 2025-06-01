Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ACB-EOW team arrest liquor businessman Vijay Bhatia in Delhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bhopal, June 1: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have arrested liquor businessman Vijay Bhatia from Delhi in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case.

He is being transported to Raipur while authorities carried out raids at six of his properties in Durg-Bhilai (Chhattisgarh).

Early in the morning, at around 6 a.m., EOW officials conducted a raid at Bhatia’s residence in Bhilai’s Nehru Nagar area.

According to sources, seven officers arrived in two vehicles, thoroughly searching the house before interrogating the residents.

The household staffs was permitted to continue their work but were also subjected to interrogation.

Female police personnel were present during the operation.

Bhatia had previously been raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) two years ago, after which he had gone into hiding.

He has now been taken into custody by the EOW.

Two years ago, on the birthday of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the ED raided the homes of his political advisor, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), and businessman Vijay Bhatia.

The incident sparked political controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Baghel had sarcastically referred to the action as a birthday gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A few days ago, ACB and EOW carried out simultaneous raids across 39 locations linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, including sites in Durg-Bhilai, Dhamtari, and Mahasamund.

These operations led to the recovery of Rs 90 lakh in cash, gold, silver, and various electronic devices. In another operation, multiple teams arrived in Bhilai at around 4 am in four vehicles and conducted raids at various private persons.

The ED is currently investigating the liquor scam, in which an FIR has been filed with the ACB, alleging financial misappropriation exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Findings from the ED’s investigation suggest that during the tenure of the former Bhupesh Baghel-led government, the fraudulent operation was designed by a syndicate of officers and private businessmen.

According to the ACB’s ongoing probe, between 2019 and 2022, illegal liquor was distributed through government-run shops by affixing counterfeit holograms, resulting in a massive revenue loss for the state.

–IANS

Previous article
BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign
Next article
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri after completing 100 days in office
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Lokesh-Jagan spat over errors in evaluation of SSC answer sheets

Amaravati, June 1 : Gross errors in the evaluation of 10th class Public Examination answer scripts in Andhra...
NATIONAL

Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on Sunday, causing the Teesta River’s water level to surge,...
NATIONAL

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting held in Madurai, the DMK passed a series of...
NATIONAL

Fear of India will divide Pakistan into pieces, says Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi, June 1 : Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Sunday launched a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lokesh-Jagan spat over errors in evaluation of SSC answer sheets

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, June 1 : Gross errors in the evaluation...

Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on...

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting...
Load more

Popular news

Lokesh-Jagan spat over errors in evaluation of SSC answer sheets

NATIONAL 0
Amaravati, June 1 : Gross errors in the evaluation...

Heavy rainfall continues in Sikkim, search for missing persons suspended

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, June 1: Sikkim reeled under relentless rain on...

DMK meet at Madurai passes key resolutions, calls for national recognition of Karunanidhi‘s legacy

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, June 1 :At a high-profile General Council meeting...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge