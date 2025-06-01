Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ACB-EOW team arrest liquor businessman Vijay Bhatia in Delhi

Bhopal, June 1: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have arrested liquor businessman Vijay Bhatia from Delhi in connection with the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case.

He is being transported to Raipur while authorities carried out raids at six of his properties in Durg-Bhilai (Chhattisgarh).

Early in the morning, at around 6 a.m., EOW officials conducted a raid at Bhatia’s residence in Bhilai’s Nehru Nagar area.

According to sources, seven officers arrived in two vehicles, thoroughly searching the house before interrogating the residents.

The household staffs was permitted to continue their work but were also subjected to interrogation.

Female police personnel were present during the operation.

Bhatia had previously been raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) two years ago, after which he had gone into hiding.

He has now been taken into custody by the EOW.

Two years ago, on the birthday of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the ED raided the homes of his political advisor, his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), and businessman Vijay Bhatia.

The incident sparked political controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Baghel had sarcastically referred to the action as a birthday gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

A few days ago, ACB and EOW carried out simultaneous raids across 39 locations linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam, including sites in Durg-Bhilai, Dhamtari, and Mahasamund.

These operations led to the recovery of Rs 90 lakh in cash, gold, silver, and various electronic devices. In another operation, multiple teams arrived in Bhilai at around 4 am in four vehicles and conducted raids at various private persons.

The ED is currently investigating the liquor scam, in which an FIR has been filed with the ACB, alleging financial misappropriation exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Findings from the ED’s investigation suggest that during the tenure of the former Bhupesh Baghel-led government, the fraudulent operation was designed by a syndicate of officers and private businessmen.

According to the ACB’s ongoing probe, between 2019 and 2022, illegal liquor was distributed through government-run shops by affixing counterfeit holograms, resulting in a massive revenue loss for the state.

