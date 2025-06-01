Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Energetically working to make India sporting powerhouse: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Mansukh Mandaviya

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 1 :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on his birthday.

PM Modi said that Mandaviya has been energetically working towards making India a sporting powerhouse and empowering our youth.

He praised the minister for his efforts towards the welfare of the party workers.

“Best wishes to Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Ji on his birthday. He is energetically working towards making India a sporting powerhouse and empowering our youth. Equally commendable are his efforts towards the welfare of our workers, who play a key role in building a self-reliant India. May he lead a long and healthy life,” said PM Modi in his post on X.

Mansukh Mandaviya, on his birthday, led the 25th edition of the nationwide initiative ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ in Delhi, which has been dedicated to the brave soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor. “Today’s edition is a tribute to our bravehearts who were part of Operation Sindoor. It is heartening to see citizens across the country pedal together for fitness and for our nation’s heroes,” he said

The Minister led ‘The Fit Sunday’ movement, which also rolled out with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across over 5,000 locations. “Over the past 24 Sundays, regular cycling has been conducted as part of a continued effort to promote the Fit India Movement. While not every ride is about endurance cycling, the Sunday on Cycle initiative has grown into a national movement…, ” he added.

Mandaviya was also greeted by his cabinet colleague and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

“My colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God for your good health, long life and happy life,” Gadkari wrote on his X handle.

Minister Mandaviya was born on this day in 1972 in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar. In 2002, at the age of 28, he was elected to serve as the youngest MLA in Gujarat.

He first became the Union Minister in 2016. He was inducted as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Minister of State in the Ministry of Shipping, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

He was inducted into Modi’s cabinet as MoS (independent charge) of the Ministry of Shipping, and MoS in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in 2019.

In 2021, Mandaviya was promoted to the cabinet rank and appointed the Minister of Health and Family Welfare during the cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Modi in July 2021.

He was again inducted into the Modi 3.0 cabinet in 2024 and was appointed as a Union Minister of Labour &amp; Employment and Youth Affairs &amp; Sports.

–IANS

Previous article
Demolition drive at Delhi’s Madrasi Camp amid residents’ discontent
Next article
Unfazed by terror threat, devotees flock to Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela in Kashmir
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including a senior Indian...
NATIONAL

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress President and Leader...
NATIONAL

Bengal BJP questions ‘overnight action’ of Kolkata Police in Sharmishta Panoli case

Kolkata, June 1 : The BJP's Bengal unit on Sunday questioned the "overnight" action of Kolkata Police against...
NATIONAL

Law and order in UP deteriorating, says Mayawati

New Delhi, June 1 : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern over the deteriorating...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation...

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

NATIONAL 0
Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday...

Bengal BJP questions ‘overnight action’ of Kolkata Police in Sharmishta Panoli case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 1 : The BJP's Bengal unit on...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation...

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

NATIONAL 0
Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday...

Bengal BJP questions ‘overnight action’ of Kolkata Police in Sharmishta Panoli case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 1 : The BJP's Bengal unit on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge