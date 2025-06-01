Sunday, June 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

My whole world is just you two: Tej Pratap’s message to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 1 : Just days after RJD chief Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav from his party following a controversial Facebook post, Tej Pratap expressed his deep affection for his parents and accused certain “greedy” individuals of engaging in politics against him.

In a heartfelt message on X early Sunday morning, Tej Pratap wrote in Hindi (loosely translated as), “My dear mom and dad…. My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there, then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else. Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me. Mummy and Papa, may you both always be healthy and happy.”

He invoked the name ‘Jaichand’ to criticise those he believes are conspiring against him. Historically, Jaichand was a 12th-century king depicted as a traitor in the poem ‘Prithviraj Raso’ for forming alliances with enemies of Prithviraj Chauhan, and everf since the name has been associated with betrayal.

Although Tej Pratap did not directly name any of his siblings, including Tejashwi Yadav, the party’s prominent leader, his use of the ‘Jaichand’ reference could indicate resentment towards family members who supported Lalu Prasad Yadav’s decision to expel him.

Tej Pratap was removed from the party last Sunday due to a Facebook post featuring a woman identified as Anushka Yadav, claiming they had been in a relationship for 12 years.

His post read, “I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the girl in this photo is Anushka Yadav. We’ve known each other for 12 years and are deeply in love. I’ve wanted to share this for a long time, but couldn’t find the words until now. I hope you all understand.”

After a huge controversy was generated, Tej Pratap claimed that his social media account had been hacked, stating, “My social media was hacked, and my photos were altered.”

–IANS

Previous article
Unfazed by terror threat, devotees flock to Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela in Kashmir
Next article
Bihar murder mystery solved; 16-year-old killed by her lover
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign

New Delhi, June 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday strongly refuted a media report claiming...
NATIONAL

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons, including a senior Indian...
NATIONAL

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress President and Leader...
NATIONAL

Bengal BJP questions ‘overnight action’ of Kolkata Police in Sharmishta Panoli case

Kolkata, June 1 : The BJP's Bengal unit on Sunday questioned the "overnight" action of Kolkata Police against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party...

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation...

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

NATIONAL 0
Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday...
Load more

Popular news

BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1 : The Bharatiya Janata Party...

Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation...

Congress chief echoing Pakistan’s lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks

NATIONAL 0
Begusarai, June 1: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge