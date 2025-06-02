NATIONAL A boy and his calf slip into the water from a boat while shifting from a flood-affected area to a safer place, in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Sunday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: June 2, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleDecades-old homes razed in Delhi demolition drive Related articles INTERNATIONAL Bangladesh top court restores Jamaat-e-Islami’s party registration DHAKA, June 1: Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to restore the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami party registration,... INTERNATIONAL B’desh tribunal indicts Hasina for mass murder Dhaka, June 1: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Sunday indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others... INTERNATIONAL World Watch Two killed in two separate blasts in Pak PESHAWAR, June 1: Two explosions in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have... MEGHALAYA Inquiry into coal illegalities in final stages: M’laya BJP SHILLONG, June 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya has denied that the party is going slow...