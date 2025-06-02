‘If whole world followed Shiva…’: Errol Musk hails Sanatan Dharam’s inclusivity

New Delhi, June 2: Errol Musk, father of American billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Monday praised Sanatan Dharam as the path to world peace and well-being, hailing Shiva as the ultimate saviour.

“I think if the whole world followed Shiva, it would be all right. I’m not an expert, but I’m fascinated by it. It’s so old, the religion is so ancient that it boggles my mind. It simply tells us how little we actually know,” Musk senior told IANS.

The 79-year-old businessman was candid about his fascination for the ancient Indian heritage and spiritual legacy, which, in a way, is reflected in his plans to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings in the coming days.

By describing Shiva as the solution for all worldly ills, Musk senior, in a way, also endorsed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of inclusiveness and harmony, encapsulated in concepts like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Errol Musk’s remarks linking Sanatan Dharam with peace and well-being are sure to add to the growing global interest in Hinduism at a time when the Narendra Modi government is striving to invoke civilizational pride while leveraging the country’s soft power. Musk senior’s admiration for spirituality and Sanatan Dharam comes close to the Mahakumbh Mela, which served as a living showcase of India’s civilizational legacy, attracting millions of visitors, including foreign dignitaries.

In recent years, the Modi government has strived to use events like the Mahakumbh to nurture cross-cultural ties and demonstrate unity in diversity and to project India’s spiritual and cultural vitality on the global stage.

The South American businessman’s adulation for Shiva and Hinduism is also an indication of how India has successfully used Sanatan Dharma for promoting its spiritual traditions, leveraging large-scale religious events, empowering its diaspora, and integrating cultural diplomacy into its foreign policy, thereby enhancing its global image and influence.

In recent times, India’s foreign policy has also increasingly integrated cultural and spiritual diplomacy, using its civilizational ethos as a tool to build goodwill, counter negative narratives, and position itself as a cultural superpower.

IANS