Monday, June 2, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Lavrov, Rubio hold key phone call ahead of Istanbul talks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Moscow, June 2: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation to discuss the upcoming peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 2, amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing conflict.

“The situation linked to the Ukraine crisis was discussed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its official statement issued on Sunday. “S.V. Lavrov and Marco Rubio also exchanged views on various initiatives concerning a settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2,” it added.

The US State Department confirmed that the call took place at Russia’s request and noted that Rubio supported President Donald Trump’s initiative for direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv to achieve “a lasting peace.”

During the conversation, Lavrov informed Rubio that Moscow is in the process of preparing a detailed set of proposals for the next round of direct talks with Ukraine. “The Minister informed Marco Rubio about implementing the May 19 agreements between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump, as well as about the preparation by the Russian side of specific proposals for the next round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul,” the foreign ministry said.

Rubio, for his part, reiterated Washington’s readiness to facilitate a resolution to the war. “For his part, Marco Rubio emphasised Donald Trump’s intention to quickly bring the Ukraine conflict to an end and expressed Washington’s readiness to help the sides to bring their positions closer together,” the statement noted.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, both diplomats reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining a “constructive and reciprocally respectful dialogue between the foreign policy agencies of Russia and the United States.”

The call also touched upon recent fatal incidents near Ukraine’s border, where explosions led to the destruction of two bridges. Russian officials reported that the blasts killed at least seven people and injured 69 others.

Rubio extended his condolences over the casualties. “It was stressed on the Russian side that competent bodies will proceed with a thorough investigation and the results will be published. The guilty parties will be identified and will without doubt be subject to a worthy punishment,” the ministry statement read.

IANS

Previous article
IAF chopper rescued 14 marooned in Lower Dibang Valley
Next article
India stands out as global fintech bright spot as credit demand surges
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical step towards securing the financial future of one's loved...
NATIONAL

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a profound reflection on the timeless wisdom of Hinduism, focusing...
INTERNATIONAL

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in an terror...
INTERNATIONAL

Terrorism against Jews: Israel’s UN envoy condemns Colorado attack

Colorado, June 2: Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, has condemned the violent attack on a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...
Load more

Popular news

Tips for Choosing the Most Suitable Term Insurance Plans

PR Articles 0
Purchasing the right term insurance plans is a critical...

Vikas Khanna reflects on Hinduism’s wisdom of impermanence and rebirth

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, June 2: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared a...

Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, June 2: A suspect was taken into...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge