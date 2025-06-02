Malaysians commend India’s resolute response to terrorism

Kuala Lumpur, June 2: An all-party Parliamentary delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday held an engaging discussion with leading Malaysian think tanks and academia including Asia Europe Institute, Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur, Institute of Strategic and International Studies, and academia briefing them on the heinous April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and outlining Operation Sindoor – India’s precise, measured, responsible, and non-escalatory response.

The delegation elaborated on India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and emphasised that it will no longer make a distinction between terrorists and the States that support them.

The discussion began with a think tank delegate describing the nine-member delegation as ‘Navaratnas’ from India while commending the ‘all party’ nature of the delegation. The deliberations focussed on India’s ‘new normal’ and new security doctrine in fight against cross-border terrorism and also ways to enhance international cooperation in a collective fight against terrorism in all its forms.

The delegates also met senior representatives of Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) led by President Tan Sri Dato Sri SA Vigneswaran and Deputy President YB Datuk Seri M Saravanan, highlighting India’s unwavering stand against terrorism, as demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

The delegation conveyed India’s ‘new normal’ of responding firmly against any act of terror on Indian soil. MIC expressed solidarity with India’s position on the fight against cross-border terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with representatives from Democratic Action Party led by YB M. Kulasegaran, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) of Malaysia conveying India’s perspectives and national resolve against terrorism.

The discussions centered on India’s resolute response to terrorism under Operation Sindoor. There was also emphasis on India’s zero tolerance to terrorism, and the view that “Water and blood cannot flow together”. They also interacted with YB M Kulasegaran, Deputy Minister of the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional reform) during the meeting with representatives.

Additionally, they held constructive talks with the representatives of Parti Keadilan Rakyat led by YB Sim Tze Tzin in Malaysia. India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism was outlined, reaffirming our national unity against cross-border threats. The party representatives appreciated the detailed explanation provided by the delegation and engaged in a constructive discussion on the way forward and the responsibilities each nation has in fighting the menace of terrorism.

“As part of our diplomatic engagements in Malaysia, our All-Party Parliamentary Delegation held meaningful discussions with leaders of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) — the party of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim — and the Democratic Action Party (DAP), both key members of the ruling coalition.

We conveyed India’s unwavering stance on cross-border terrorism, briefed them on the Pahalgam attack, and outlined our calibrated response under Operation Sindoor,” Jha said in a post on X.

“The dialogue reflected shared democratic values and a strong commitment to peace, prosperity, and global security. We deeply appreciate the solidarity expressed by leaders from both parties, including YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, and YB Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of Unity, who reaffirmed that terrorism in any form is unacceptable and expressed Malaysia’s support for India’s principled stand against cross-border terrorism,” the post added.

The delegation led by Jha also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

After concluding visits to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, the delegation is in Malaysia for the last leg of the tour to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

IANS