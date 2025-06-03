Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury to head RGU's Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity

Guwahati, June 3: Renowned scholar, scientist, artist and visionary thinker Prof. (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury has joined the Assam Royal Global University on Monday as Emeritus Prof. and Chair of the newly instituted ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity’.

The significance of the occasion was deeply amplified by Prof. Choudhury’s heartfelt recitation of “Eta Gaan Xex Hol,” a moving tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, according to a RGU Press communique.

Addressing an enthusiastic gathering at the RGU, Prof. Choudhury said, “I am humbled and inspired to lead a Centre that bears the name of one of our greatest cultural voices—Bhupen Hazarika. To awaken creativity in all its forms and make education speak the language of the heart and creativity, that is our calling now”.

Speaking on the occasion, P J Baruah, writer and former Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune said, “This momentous appointment marks the beginning of the Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebrations at RGU alongside the state and country. Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity will serve as a vibrant crucible for innovation and imagination, weaving together music, art, culture, literature, science, philosophy, social ideologies and sustainability”.

Dr. AK Pansari, Chancellor of Assam Royal Global University stated, “Prof. Choudhury who stands tall among the rare minds to seamlessly bridge the domains of science, literature, philosophy and the arts, brings with him an unmatched depth of experience and insight. His acceptance of this pivotal role is a profound moment for the University and the larger cultural fabric of Assam”.

In his address, Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chairperson, (Academic) RGU stated, “The beginning of the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity and the appointment of Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury reaffirm RGU’s commitment to nurturing liberal art education that is rooted in society and elevated by imagination, creativity and critical thinking. The Centre is envisioned as a beacon for cross disciplinary creativity, inspired by the values and legacy of the cultural titan, Dr Bhupen Hazarika”.

In a special note of endorsement, music legend and cultural icon Lou Majaw expressed his delight at the development. “Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and Bhupen Hazarika…what a combination! One sang with the sky in his voice, the other walks with poetry in his mind. The Centre is going to light up the spirit of the youth like never before,” said Lou Majaw in his landmark lyrical style.

As Assam and the world prepare to celebrate the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, this initiative brings The Assam Royal Global University ever closer to society, echoing the bard’s own mission of blending intellect with empathy, knowledge with melody, and education with expression within the larger framework of Dr Hazarika’s humanism. The University extends its heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Choudhury for taking on this meaningful journey and invites students, artists, thinkers and dreamers to be part of this new chapter, where creativity becomes both compass and companion.

 

Mass media can be key catalyst for HEC mitigation efforts aimed at coexistence
Misinformation circulating, lot of work to be done in Washington: Shashi Tharoor
