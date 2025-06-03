World Watch

B’desh drops Bangabandhu’s image from new currency

DHAKA, June 2: In a move ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Bangladesh’s central bank has unveiled new Taka 1,000, Taka 50, and Taka 20 notes featuring iconic national landmarks and scenic spots. Notably, the new designs do away with the image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s founding father. According to a Times of India report, as per the central bank’s plan, these notes will be rolled out in phases, starting with limited distribution at the Motijheel office on Sunday. Banks in the capital will have the new notes available from Monday onwards, with wider availability expected later. This design shift aligns with the vision of Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur, who had earlier hinted at a new direction for currency design, emphasizing national heritage over human portraits. The change reflects a broader effort to refresh the country’s currency landscape. (Agencies)

Pak confirms 11th polio case of 2025

ISLAMABAD, June 2: Pakistan has confirmed its 11th case of wild poliovirus this year, following the detection of the virus in a child in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region. The virus was detected shortly after the third nationwide polio vaccination campaign, which reached over 45 million children under five across 159 districts. Health officials have urged parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where wild poliovirus remains endemic. The virus is highly infectious and mainly affects children under 5 years old. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, launched in 1988, has led to a decrease in wild poliovirus cases by over 99 per cent since 1988. (IANS)

Sindh Hindus protest temple land occupation

KARACHI, June 2: The Hindu community in Pakistan’s Sindh province has protested against the illegal occupation of six acres of land belonging to a historical temple in Hyderabad city. The protest, which included women and children, was held in Tando Jam town, Musa Khatiyan district. The Hindu community leader, Seetal Meghwar, stated that the builders had started construction on the land surrounding the Shiv Temple Shivala, including a cremation ground. The protesters demanded immediate action from the government and demanded immediate action against the Kashkheli community. The protesters also claimed that the builders blocked access points to the temple, making it difficult for the community to hold its weekly prayer. (PTI)

Floods wreck homes, roads in western China

BEIJING, June 2: Flooding in southwestern China has destroyed numerous roads and homes, with 27 houses damaged and 16 bridges destroyed in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture. Despite being a tourist destination, no deaths or injuries have been reported. (AP)