‘Absolutely heartrending’: PM Modi condoles deaths in B’luru stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

New Delhi/Bengaluru, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in which at least 11 people were killed while over 30 sustained injuries.

The incident happened while fans were trying to enter the stadium to participate in the celebration event organised to mark the occasion of RCB winning its first-ever IPL trophy. Taking to X, the PMO, quoting the Prime Minister, wrote: “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending.

In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.” The stampede took place when thousands of fans attempted to enter the stadium in a hurry from various gates.

Police at the scene transported the injured individuals to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring Hospital. Police stated that the ambulances were unable to move quickly to the hospital due to the overcrowding on the roads.

The government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons. Police stated that they have been controlling the celebrating crowds since Tuesday night.

Throughout the night, forces have been engaged in managing them and ensuring no untoward incidents occurred. The Karnataka government has said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe. Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “A big tragedy has happened during the victory celebration.

Eleven people have died in the stampede incident, and 33 persons are injured.” “I have visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals. This tragedy, occurring during a celebration, saddens me. People have thronged in large numbers, exceeding our expectations. One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha.

The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about 2 to 3 lakh people gathered at the stadium,” the CM said. “No one expected this turnout. We had anticipated that the number of people would be slightly more than the stadium’s capacity. Among the dead, most are young girls and boys. We are providing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased.

The injured will receive free treatment,” Siddaramaiah stated. The doctors have confirmed that all injured persons are out of danger. “I pray for their souls and their families. I am ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and action will be initiated against those found guilty.” He underlined that this was an unexpected incident and no one foresaw it. IANS