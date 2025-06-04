Govt forms panel to curb tree felling

SHILLONG, June 3: In compliance with an order of the High Court of Meghalaya in a public interest litigation (PIL), the State Government has constituted a three-member committee to monitor and curb indiscriminate felling of trees across the state.

The Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Khasi & Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, Shillong, will serve as the chairman of the committee. The other two members are Dr Krishna Upadhaya, Associate Professor (Environmental Science), Department of Basic Sciences & Social Sciences, NEHU, and the Secretary of the Forests & Environment Department.

The committee will advise the government on measures to prevent indiscriminate tree felling throughout the state, and the government is expected to act in accordance with its recommendations.

The committee will scrutinise reports submitted to the government, including applications seeking permission to fell trees and corresponding reports from local forest officers. It will also conduct independent inquiries and issue directions to the Forest department — either to permit or prohibit tree felling, or to take necessary steps for preservation.