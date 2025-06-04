Wednesday, June 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt forms panel to curb tree felling

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, June 3: In compliance with an order of the High Court of Meghalaya in a public interest litigation (PIL), the State Government has constituted a three-member committee to monitor and curb indiscriminate felling of trees across the state.
The Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Khasi & Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, Shillong, will serve as the chairman of the committee. The other two members are Dr Krishna Upadhaya, Associate Professor (Environmental Science), Department of Basic Sciences & Social Sciences, NEHU, and the Secretary of the Forests & Environment Department.
The committee will advise the government on measures to prevent indiscriminate tree felling throughout the state, and the government is expected to act in accordance with its recommendations.
The committee will scrutinise reports submitted to the government, including applications seeking permission to fell trees and corresponding reports from local forest officers. It will also conduct independent inquiries and issue directions to the Forest department — either to permit or prohibit tree felling, or to take necessary steps for preservation.

Previous article
Govt allocates Rs 19 cr to deal with calamities
Next article
Murder weapon adds grim twist as families seek CBI probe into death
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli holds the championship trophy as captain Rajat Patidar and others celebrate during the presentation ceremony of the IPL 2025,...

MEGHALAYA

Conrad announces draft Film Tourism Policy, seeks feedback

SHILLONG, June 3: In a move to promote Meghalaya as a premier film tourism destination, Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

UDP reaffirms its presence in state politics

SHILLONG, June 3: Even as the Voice of the People Party (VPP) aims to wipe out the United...
MEGHALAYA

State Cong ‘not privy’ to Gogoi’s source on coal illegalities charge

SHILLONG, June 3: Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Tuesday said newly-elected Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi could...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge