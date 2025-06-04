Wednesday, June 4, 2025
‘The Threads of Tomorrow’: Lookbook launched by Royal School of Fashion Design & Technology

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, June 4: The Royal School of Fashion Design and Technology (RSFT) has unveiled its first-ever lookbook, ‘The Threads of Tomorrow’ at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today. The lookbook was launched by acclaimed fashion designer and textile revivalist Ms. Arita Kashyap in the presence of Mr Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President, RGU; Mrs Angira Mimani, Associate Dean, Student Affairs; and other dignitaries, faculty members and students.

Launching the lookbook, Ms. Arita Kashyap said, “Each ensemble in the lookbook represents a harmonious blend of traditional artistry, contemporary fusion wear, and a deep commitment to sustainability. From transforming simple ideas into extraordinary creations, the students have demonstrated their ability to seamlessly merge heritage with modernity, while embracing the values of responsible fashion.”

Mrs Angira Mimani said, “This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey to foster creativity and innovation in the field of fashion design”. She further stated that the lookbook launch not only celebrates the creative potential of RGU students but also reinforces the university’s commitment to nurturing future leaders of the fashion industry. The Threads of Tomorrow weaves together inspiration, culture, and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Akriti Mazumdar, Assistant Professor at RSFT, RGU said, “The ‘Threads of Tomorrow’ serves as a platform to showcase the exceptional final collections of our graduating batch. It features 45 unique ensembles across 9 diverse design processes and concepts, alongside 32 additional collections by students from the 4th and 6th semesters”. The lookbook reflects the hard work, vision, and dedication of our talented, budding designers, she added.

The Fashion Design Department at RGU is a prominent and esteemed institution that offers comprehensive programs in fashion design education. The department is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including design studios, computer labs, and a well-stocked library, providing students with a conducive learning environment. Through hands-on projects, workshops, and internships, students gain real-world experience and develop their artistic vision, technical proficiency, and critical thinking abilities. The curriculum is designed to empower students with a thorough understanding of fashion design, textiles, garment construction, illustration, and patternmaking.

 

