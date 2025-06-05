Thursday, June 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Tourists airlifted after landslide, Sikkim remains open for travel: CM Tamang

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Gangtok, June 5: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that only the Lachen and Lachung sectors in the northern part of the mountain state are closed to visitors at the moment, and the rest of the tourist places are now open for tourists. “Sikkim continues to welcome tourists.

All six districts, not just Mangan, have beautiful destinations open for travel,” he said, urging tourists to explore the various naturally blissful places of the state. He also addressed recent misinformation surrounding infrastructure damage in the region.

It was previously reported that five bridges were washed away during the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). However, the CM clarified that these bridges were damaged during this year’s monsoon due to unusually heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Tamang added that the state, with support from the Central government, is committed to long-term development and is focusing on rebuilding and strengthening all vulnerable bridges across Sikkim to prevent future disruptions.

Despite the temporary setback in North Sikkim, officials emphasised that the rest of the state remains safe, accessible, and welcoming for tourists. Nearly 1,500 tourists were stranded in the popular North Sikkim destinations of Lachen and Lachung after the Phidang bridge – considered the region’s lifeline – was severely damaged.

The situation was further complicated by a landslide in the Chhaten Army camp near Lachen, making road evacuation impossible. While all tourists in Lachung were successfully evacuated earlier, rescue operations in Lachen had to be carried out by air.

The evacuation is currently being conducted in phases, with half of the stranded tourists airlifted on Tuesday and the rest being flown out today. The first air sorties were deployed from the army helipad in Chhaten, where both tourists and military personnel are being rescued. They are being transported to the Greenfield Airport in Pakyong.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi launches ‘Aravali Green Wall’ project by planting sapling under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative
Next article
Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing a travel ban on 12 countries...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a musical comeback with the song “Aao Na” with Asha...
Environment

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted how Indian Railways is playing a key...
NATIONAL

Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur

Imphal, June 5: As torrential rains and flooding continue to disrupt normal life in Imphal and surrounding areas,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed...

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a...

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

Environment 0
New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Trump signs proclamation banning travel from 12 nations

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, June 5: US President Donald Trump has signed...

Adnan Sami on ‘Aao Na’: Working with Asha Bhonsle again was an absolute honour

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 5: Singer Adnan Sami is making a...

PM Modi highlights role of Indian Railways in building a greener future

Environment 0
New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge