Saturday, June 7, 2025
SPORTS

Arsenal defender Gabriel signs new contract extension

By: Agencies

London, June 6: Arsenal center back Gabriel Magalhaes signed a new long-term deal Friday that will reportedly keep the Brazil international at the club until 2029.
Gabriel missed the last two months of the season with a hamstring injury but has formed a formidable partnership with France international William Saliba to anchor an Arsenal defense that has been the best in the Premier League.
“I arrived here as a young player and after almost five years I’m so happy and I’ve learned a lot,” Gabriel said. “I’m so proud of myself, it’s an amazing journey, and I’m so happy to continue it.” The 27-year-old defender joined the Gunners in 2020 from French club Lille and has played 210 games in all competitions. He has scored 20 goals for Arsenal, becoming a major threat at corners and other set pieces.
Gabriel was handed an extension even though his previous contract did not expire until 2027, signaling his importance to coach Mikel Arteta. Arsenal did not confirm the length of the contract, but British media reported it was a four-year deal.
With Gabriel in the defensive line, Arsenal conceded the fewest goals in the last two seasons in the Premier League.
The deal comes after Arsenal finished second in the English league for the third straight year. (AP)

Alcaraz advances to final after Musetti’s injury retirement
How Trump travel ban will impact 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games
