Saturday, June 7, 2025
NATIONAL

Govt imposes anti-dumping duties on vitamin A, rubber chemical imports from China, Japan, EU

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 7: The Union government has imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of Vitamin-A Palmitate and insoluble sulphur — a crucial rubber additive — on China, Japan, Switzerland, and the European Union (EU).

The Ministry of Finance, in a notification on June 6, issued the anti-dumping duties for a period of five years unless it is cancelled or revised. It aims to protect domestic manufacturers from low-priced imports that affect the local industry.

The move follows an investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) which revealed that the price of Vitamin-A Palmitate imported by these countries was lower than the normal value.

The DGTR also noted “material injury” to domestic producers of Vitamin-A Palmitate due to large-scale dumping from China, the EU, and Switzerland. The compound, commonly used in small quantities, remains heavily import-dependent in India.

While Vitamin-A Palmitate is used in pharmaceuticals, food, and cosmetics, insoluble sulphur plays a key role in the rubber industry, majorly in tyre manufacturing. The anti-dumping duties, effective immediately must be paid in Indian rupees based on the exchange rate.It is expected to prevent unfair trade practices and protect local industries.

According to the notification, the duties for Vitamin-A Palmitate, range from $0.87 to $20.87 per kg; The highest duty has been imposed on Chinese exporters other than Shangyu NHU BioChem, which will face a lower rate of $14.95/kg. Swiss producer DSM Nutritional Products will attract a duty of $0.87/kg, while other Swiss exporters will face $8.2/kg. A flat rate of $11.09/kg will apply to imports from the EU, the notification stated.

Further, depending on the exporter, the duties on insoluble sulphur will range from $259 to $358 per metric tonne. Chinese imports will face a flat duty of $307/MT. Among Japanese companies, Shikoku Chemicals will be charged $259/MT, while all other Japanese exporters will face the maximum rate of $358/MT, the notification said.

IANS

HM Shah hails anti-Naxal triumph; pledges relentless drive for peace
J&K LG congratulates Kashmir University for getting A++ grade in NAAC
