Saturday, June 7, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Kohli Could Return if India Struggle in England, says Clarke

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 6: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes Virat Kohli, who considers Test cricket as the pinnacle, could come out of retirement if India suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming five-Test series in England and is requested to return by the team management and selectors.
Kohli had announced his retirement from the longest format last month after featuring in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries.
“I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again,” Clarke told the Beyond23 Cricket podcast on Friday.
“And I honestly, I think if he was asked by the captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he’ll come. He still loves Test cricket.“I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real.” Following his long-cherished dream of winning the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli had said the title triumph still ranked “five levels under Test cricket”.
Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma had announced their retirement from Tests ahead of the England series, which begins with the opening match in Leeds on June 20.
“Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket. I think tactically any team will miss his captaincy. I think tactically he was a brilliant captain. Virat Kohli walks away from test cricket. Devastating! What an absolute champion he’s been and test cricket will miss him,” Clarke said.Shubman Gill has been named captain following Rohit’s retirement.“He (Virat) sees it as the pinnacle and he’s still playing good enough cricket. He definitely made the decision to retire and whatever his reasons are, everybody comes to that time in their career,” said Clarke, who captained Australia in Tests and ODIs between 2011 and 2015.
“If that’s the case, then so be it. But if they don’t perform, if they get beaten, like I say, 5-0 in England, which I don’t think they will. I think they can still win in England, even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think this Indian squad is a good squad,” he added.Clarke also heaped praise on young batter Sai Sudharsan for his impressive performances in the IPL for Gujarat Titans.“Forget he’s the leading run scorer, but to me, this kid is a superstar. He left hander. I think he’s a number three in test cricket. I think he’s probably going to open the batting in time in India’s T20 team.“He’s in their test squad. He gets his first opportunity in England. I think he can walk straight into bat number three. I think technically he’s very good. He’s got all the shots and mentally he’s ready. He really impressed me.And he’s a good looking player as well. He’s got that left hander backlift. He plays all the shots; against the quicks he’ll take on the short ball…”“It’s devastating news, my thoughts are with all the families” Clarke also expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragic stampede during the RCB celebration event.“It’s devastating to see anybody get injured or hurt or even worse, pass away is absolutely devastating. Hopefully, we never see this again. (PTI)

Previous article
Jaiswal-Easwaran fail; Rahul, Jurel take India A to 213/3 at tea
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Jaiswal-Easwaran fail; Rahul, Jurel take India A to 213/3 at tea

Northampton, June 6: Opener KL Rahul lead the charge with a fluent 93 not out while Dhruv Jurel...
NATIONAL

Pakistan attacked ‘Insaniyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

KATRA, (J&K) June 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of targeting “insaniyat and Kashmiriyat” through...
SALANTINI JANERA

Ganol Hydro Power Project-ni dam tang·dopretaniko sandirokchina Mukul dabia

SHILLONG: Mega Watt 22.5-ni Ganol Small Hydro Power Project-o MW-prakko bikotnan gong kror 26 koros ong·e ia project-na...
SPORTS

How Trump travel ban will impact 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games

Geneva, June 6: U.S. President Donald Trump often says the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jaiswal-Easwaran fail; Rahul, Jurel take India A to 213/3 at tea

SPORTS 0
Northampton, June 6: Opener KL Rahul lead the charge...

Pakistan attacked ‘Insaniyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
KATRA, (J&K) June 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Ganol Hydro Power Project-ni dam tang·dopretaniko sandirokchina Mukul dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mega Watt 22.5-ni Ganol Small Hydro Power Project-o...
Load more

Popular news

Jaiswal-Easwaran fail; Rahul, Jurel take India A to 213/3 at tea

SPORTS 0
Northampton, June 6: Opener KL Rahul lead the charge...

Pakistan attacked ‘Insaniyat’ and ‘Kashmiriyat’ in Pahalgam, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
KATRA, (J&K) June 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Ganol Hydro Power Project-ni dam tang·dopretaniko sandirokchina Mukul dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Mega Watt 22.5-ni Ganol Small Hydro Power Project-o...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge