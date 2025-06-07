Saturday, June 7, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Pak retired cop’s link to spy YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra uncovered

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, June 7: New details have emerged in the espionage case against Indian YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, with investigative agencies uncovering her direct link to retired Pakistani police Sub-Inspector Nasir Dhillon, who is now under the scanner for alleged Intelligence operations against India.

According to Intelligence sources, Malhotra was in personal contact with Dhillon and had even appeared alongside him in a podcast episode. Their meeting reportedly took place during one of Malhotra’s earlier visits to Pakistan. Dhillon, who launched his own YouTube channel after retiring from the Pakistani police, initially projected himself as a promoter of peace and cultural dialogue between India and Pakistan.

However, investigators now believe that behind the public persona lay a covert mission orchestrated by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military. Officials allege that Dhillon operated as a conduit for Pakistani Intelligence, using his channel to reach out to Indian YouTubers. Aft

er establishing friendly ties with them, he would allegedly introduce them to ISI operatives and gradually assign them tasks aimed at gathering sensitive information about the Indian Army and security establishments. Malhotra, 36, is believed to be one such individual who was manipulated through this network.

Sources further confirm that Dhillon’s connections extended to Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission staffer in New Delhi who was expelled by Indian authorities on May 13 for suspected espionage. Investigators have found credible evidence linking Dhillon and Danish, indicating a broader and more organised spy ring operating under diplomatic cover

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested on May 16 under the Official Secrets Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She has since undergone multiple rounds of interrogation by both local police and central Intelligence agencies. She is among 12 individuals detained so far in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as part of a wider crackdown on an alleged spy network attempting to exploit Indian digital influencers for Intelligence-gathering.

As the probe deepens, security agencies are now expanding their focus to identify more potential infiltrators connected to this network, raising serious concerns over the use of social media as a new front for espionage.

IANS

Previous article
IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued

New Delhi, June 7:  India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a major Indian Air Force...
Economy

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Mumbai, June 7: After starting the week with consolidation, the domestic market exhibited resilience amid concerns over tariff...
NATIONAL

Defence Minister Singh reiterates India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, calls on global community to stem menace

New Delhi, June 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted India's zero tolerance stance against terrorism and...
NATIONAL

Narrow escape for Tejashwi as truck rams into RJD leader’s convoy; three security personnel injured

Patna, June 7: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, had a narrow escape as his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7:  India has issued a Notice...

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Economy 0
Mumbai, June 7: After starting the week with consolidation,...

Defence Minister Singh reiterates India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, calls on global community to stem menace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...
Load more

Popular news

IAF to conduct large-scale combat drills near India-Pak border; NOTAM issued

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7:  India has issued a Notice...

Stock market exhibits resilience, RBI’s rate cut icing on the cake

Economy 0
Mumbai, June 7: After starting the week with consolidation,...

Defence Minister Singh reiterates India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, calls on global community to stem menace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge