Saturday, June 7, 2025
SPORTS

Spain defeat France 5-4 in Nations League semifinal

By: Agencies

Date:

Stuttgart, June 6: Lamine Yamal won the battle of Ballon d’Or contenders by scoring twice as Spain eclipsed France 5-4 in their Nations League semifinal.
The 17-year-old Yamal outshone French counterparts Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele on Thursday as Spain initially ran riot against Didier Deschamps’ tired-looking team to book its place in Sunday’s final against Portugal.
Portugal defeated host nation Germany 2-1 on Wednesday.
Thursday’s game had been billed as a contest between young stars, but it was clear that Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win in Munich on Saturday had added more weight to French legs with PSG stars Doué and Dembélé disappointing.It was the highest scoring game in the Nations League’s short history, but three of the four French goals came after Yamal had made it 5-1 and the Spanish players eased up thinking the game was won.Kylian Mbappé scored what seemed a consolation from a penalty with France 4-0 down. Substitute Rayan Cherki scored late on his France debut after Yamal scored Spain’s fifth, then Spain defender Daniel Vivian conceded an own goal, and Cherki set up fellow substitute Randal Kolo Muani in stoppage time as France ultimately came close to an improbable comeback.
“It was a great game. In the end it was a little close, but we played very well and I think deserved to win,” Yamal said.
Nico Williams opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Yamal threaded the ball through to Mikel Oyarzabal, who held off two defenders and served it on a plate for Williams to rifle to the roof of the net.
Mikel Merino, the hero when Spain last played in Stuttgart, made it 2-0 three minutes later after playing a one-two with Oyarzabal.
Théo Hernandez struck the crossbar and Spain needed goalkeeper Unai Simón to deny Doué, then Mbappé and Dembélé.
But Spain looked capable of scoring at any time. Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen thought he’d scored spectacularly after a brilliantly worked free kick, only to have the goal ruled out for offside.
It was the 20-year-old Huijsen’s third game for Spain. It looks like he’s set to stay.
Adrien Rabiot conceded a penalty for a mistimed challenge on Yamal, who dusted himself off to make it 3-0 from the spot in the 54th.
Pedri scored a minute after that, taking Williams’ pass with his first touch and dinking it past the bewildered Mike Maignan with his next.
Pedro Porro’s foul gave Mbappé his chance from the penalty, but Yamal replied to that by prodding the ball past Maignan for 5-1. (AP)

