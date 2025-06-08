Sunday, June 8, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Visitors praise state’s genuine hospitality, safety

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 7: When national media hastily labelled Sohra as “crime-prone” following one unfortunate incident, it failed to capture the larger truth — that the overwhelming majority of visitors here experience safety, warmth, and genuine hospitality.
Now, tourists themselves are pushing back against the negative narrative, sharing stories that reaffirm Sohra’s reputation as a welcoming haven.
Farooq Ahmed from Guwahati, who is on yet another visit to Sohra, said, “I am visiting Sohra and I feel very safe here. I haven’t faced any problems — everything is good. I’ve visited many times and can say it is very safe for tourists. Everyone should come and enjoy the beauty of nature.”
Reacting to the media coverage, he added, “What happened to the Indore couple is very unfortunate. But apart from that, I have never heard of anything like this before. It was an unexpected incident. I would still encourage everyone to visit — Sohra is safe, tourist-friendly, and the locals are very supportive.”
Tour operator Prasenjeet Sharma from Guwahati commented, “Yes, an incident occurred, and I believe it could have been prevented if local guides were hired. Incidents like these happen worldwide. Tourism is growing in Meghalaya, and I don’t think this represents the general scene of the state or the Northeast.”
He continued, “There’s still work to be done — infrastructure is being developed, and people need to be educated about the benefits of tourism. It’s a major industry with massive employment opportunities. But both tourists and locals must respect each other.”
Samarjit Sharma, a tourist from Kolkata, said, “I think this was a one-off incident. We came here with our family and faced no issues at all. We had a lovely time with no safety concerns whatsoever.”
His wife, Sujata Sharma, added, “Everything is beautiful and safe. I didn’t feel unsafe at any point. Of course, travellers should always be cautious, and perhaps the victims didn’t take some necessary precautions. But we cannot blame all of Meghalaya’s tourism sector for one incident.”
Jayana Shah, a visitor from Mumbai, said, “We heard about the news, but we’ve been here for the past five or six days and have not felt any kind of threat. The people are very friendly. Of course, you have to use your common sense and avoid risky areas — that’s true not just here, but everywhere.”
Vinod Maurya from Varanasi, currently working in Dubai and visiting with his family, said, “We are in Cherrapunji and it’s a beautiful place. The people are cooperative and we feel completely safe. Maybe there was an incident, but that doesn’t mean the place is unsafe — things like that can happen anywhere. We asked around before coming, got great recommendations, and we’re really happy we made the trip.”
Newlywed Ritesh Ranjan Rout from Odisha said, “I haven’t encountered any safety concerns. Meghalaya is a wonderful state. Sure, there may be a few people with criminal intent, but that doesn’t make the entire state unsafe.”
Kaushik, a visitor from Uttar Pradesh, said, “Who says Sohra is unsafe? This is my fifth visit. It’s a beautiful and completely safe destination. I’ve never experienced any misbehaviour from locals, and today I’m here with my family — and we feel perfectly secure.”
The message from the ground is clear: one isolated incident should not tarnish the image of a region celebrated for its natural beauty, warmth, and enduring hospitality.

Muslim faithful offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha (Bakrid) at Madina Masjid in the city on Saturda
