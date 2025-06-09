Monday, June 9, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Alec Stewart lauds Sudharsan skill and mentality

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Surrey, June 8: Former England skipper Alec Stewart has heaped praise on young Indian batter B. Sai Sudharsan, identifying attributes in the left-hander that could help him flourish in English conditions.
As India prepares for a fresh era in Test cricket post the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Stewart believes Sudharsan’s quick adaptability, technical finesse and hunger to learn stand out.
With a solid domestic resume of 1,957 runs in 29 first-class matches at an average nearing 40, and fresh from clinching the Orange Cap in the IPL 2025 with 759 runs, Sudharsan is expected to play a key role in the five-Test England tour starting June 20. It will mark the beginning of India’s new World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), as well as the leadership debut of Shubman Gill in the longest format.Reflecting on Sudharsan’s development, Stewart said that although the youngster arrived at Surrey in 2023 with little red-ball experience and no international caps, he left an immediate impression with his methodical preparation and natural flair.“He came as an unknown,” Stewart told ESPNcricinfo, crediting former England international and Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki for the recommendation. “From his first net session, it was clear he was a special talent. He just loves to bat – whether it’s in the nets or in the middle.” The ex-wicketkeeper-batter, who once held the record for most Test appearances by an England player, highlighted Sudharsan’s technique as ideal for English surfaces. (Agencies)

Previous article
India bag 6 gold on day 2 to dominate Taiwan Open
Next article
Indian men eye comeback against Netherlands in FIH Pro League
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Film Tourism Policy: Govt offers incentives

SHILLONG, June 8: The Meghalaya government is set to roll out generous subsidies and discounts under the Meghalaya...
SPORTS

Indian men eye comeback against Netherlands in FIH Pro League

Amstelveen, June 8: The Indian men’s hockey team will have to shed the habit of conceding late goals...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

After Goa min berates doctor, CM rejects his suspension Panaji, June 8: Amid backlash from the medical fraternity and...
SALANTINI JANERA

Gari a·sel ong·e me·chik saksa sianggipani bidingo police sing·sandia

SHILLONG: Re·anggipa June-ni 4 tariko, Ri Bhoi a·jani Shangbangla jolo Assam-ni gari bolsa a·sel ong·e me·chik saksa sianggipa...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Film Tourism Policy: Govt offers incentives

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 8: The Meghalaya government is set to...

Indian men eye comeback against Netherlands in FIH Pro League

SPORTS 0
Amstelveen, June 8: The Indian men’s hockey team will...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
After Goa min berates doctor, CM rejects his suspension Panaji,...
Load more

Popular news

Film Tourism Policy: Govt offers incentives

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 8: The Meghalaya government is set to...

Indian men eye comeback against Netherlands in FIH Pro League

SPORTS 0
Amstelveen, June 8: The Indian men’s hockey team will...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
After Goa min berates doctor, CM rejects his suspension Panaji,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge