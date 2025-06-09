Alec Stewart lauds Sudharsan skill and mentality

Surrey, June 8: Former England skipper Alec Stewart has heaped praise on young Indian batter B. Sai Sudharsan, identifying attributes in the left-hander that could help him flourish in English conditions.

As India prepares for a fresh era in Test cricket post the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Stewart believes Sudharsan’s quick adaptability, technical finesse and hunger to learn stand out.

With a solid domestic resume of 1,957 runs in 29 first-class matches at an average nearing 40, and fresh from clinching the Orange Cap in the IPL 2025 with 759 runs, Sudharsan is expected to play a key role in the five-Test England tour starting June 20. It will mark the beginning of India’s new World Test Championship cycle (2025-27), as well as the leadership debut of Shubman Gill in the longest format.Reflecting on Sudharsan’s development, Stewart said that although the youngster arrived at Surrey in 2023 with little red-ball experience and no international caps, he left an immediate impression with his methodical preparation and natural flair.“He came as an unknown,” Stewart told ESPNcricinfo, crediting former England international and Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki for the recommendation. “From his first net session, it was clear he was a special talent. He just loves to bat – whether it’s in the nets or in the middle.” The ex-wicketkeeper-batter, who once held the record for most Test appearances by an England player, highlighted Sudharsan’s technique as ideal for English surfaces. (Agencies)