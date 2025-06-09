Tuesday, June 10, 2025
NATIONAL

Assam CM slams Rahul Gandhi for 'betraying' nation; praises Owaisi, Tharoor

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, June 9: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday praised several opposition leaders for defending India’s stance on international platforms following the country’s retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, while launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining national interests.

Speaking during a discussion in the Assam Assembly about the successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, CM Sarma acknowledged the efforts of opposition figures like Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule, commending them for standing up for India on foreign soil.

“I am thankful to Congress and other opposition leaders, especially Shashi Tharoor, who have strongly defended India’s position abroad. Leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule also upheld the nation’s honour outside the country,” CM Sarma said.

However, the Chief Minister drew a sharp contrast with Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of betraying both the nation and the armed forces. “Rahul Gandhi did not stand with the country. He betrayed the nation. He betrayed our armed forces,” the Assam CM alleged, criticising Rahul Gandhi for raising questions about India’s military losses during the conflict.

CM Sarma claimed that while Gandhi repeatedly sought details on India’s casualties during the operation, he showed no concern about the damage inflicted on Pakistan. “There’s a difference between questioning losses after a military operation and doing so while it’s ongoing. Rahul Gandhi chose the latter — and never once asked what losses Pakistan suffered,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, and the resolution in the Assembly marked a unified acknowledgment of the Indian armed forces’ role in the counter-offensive. Earlier on Monday, CM Sarma asserted that the government would speed up the process of deporting illegal immigrants from the state to safeguard the indigenous community.

While speaking at the Assembly, CM Sarma said: “The state government is set to use the 1950 law to expel the illegal immigrants here. The apex court of the country has also given a nod regarding this. The administrative machinery will work accordingly to make Assam free from illegal immigrants.” The Chief Minister also pressed for safeguarding the interests of Assamese people.

He said, “I am an Assamese first and a Chief Minister later.” The Assam government has decided to invoke a little-known law from 1950 — the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Order — to fast-track the deportation of undocumented immigrants, bypassing the usual judicial process.

IANS

