Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Assam flood scene improves; 1.63 lakh remain hit

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 9: The flood situation in Assam has shown marked improvement even as a population of 1,63,083 in 389 villages across nine districts remain affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin reported on Monday evening.

The affected districts are Hailakandi, Kamrup, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup (Metro) and Lakhimpur.

In Sribhumi alone, a population of 1,21,847 are reported to be affected by the deluge, while 33838 people remain affected in Hailakandi. SDRF teams had deployed three boats to evacuate 72 persons in Sribhumi district on Monday.

The flood death toll has gone up to 21 with one casualty reported from Sribhumi district during the past 24 hours.

According to the CWC bulletin issued on Monday morning, no rivers were flowing above danger level.

As many as 6353 affected people are taking shelter in three Barak Valley districts of Sribhumi, Hailakandi and Cachar.

Medical teams have been deployed in Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

Previous article
Child sexual assault case: CBI arrests man from Aizawl
Next article
Bits of evidence hinted at wrongdoing: Meghalaya CM on honeymoon couple murder mystery
