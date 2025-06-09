Chris Woakes regrets Kohli & Rohit’s absence in Tests

Leeds, June 8: As England readies for a high-stakes five match Test series against India starting 20 June, veteran bowler Chris Woakes voiced disappointment over the retirement of two stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both players recently stepped away from Test cricket, leaving a noticeable void for the game’s fans.

Woakes recalled his thrilling on field rivalries with the dynamic duo over the years and described their absence as “a shame for the game itself”.Yet, he stopped short of dismissing India’s challenge, praising the robust depth of Indian cricket.“Indian cricket has so much depth, the players who will come in, I’m sure will be of a very high standard, who have proven themselves in some way or the other,” Woakes told ESPNcricinfo.

He added that despite losing two global icons, India remains formidable:“They’ll be hard, regardless of the conditions … Indian batters are always pretty good. It’ll be a tough challenge,” Woakes stressed.

New Era Under Gill

The relaunch of India’s Test side will be led by newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, marking the first full-fledged series under his leadership following Rohit Sharma’s departure. Gill, alongside deputy Rishabh Pant, aims to inspire a youthful India to break their longstanding 18-year Test drought in England.

Spotlight on KL Rahul

In warm up action, Woakes was struck by KL Rahul’s performance in the unofficial Test between India A and England Lions. Rahul smashed an elegant century on a tricky Northampton surface, prompting commendation from the English seamer:“KL played really well, a good hundred on a wicket which did a bit all day… He looked in great touch,” Woakes remarked.

Rahul’s polished knock, carved out of consistency and technique, opens up strong prospects for his return to India’s main Test XI.England’s tours of India promise riveting contests regardless of who shoulders the batting workload—as Woakes aptly puts it: it’ll be “hard fought”. With the five-Test series set to begin on 20 June in Leeds, England and India enter a new chapter: bidding farewell to legends while facing the unknown. (Agencies)