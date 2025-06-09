Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered under pressure: Meghalaya Police

Ghazipur, June 9: The Meghalaya Police on Monday said that Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur in the murder case of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in Meghalaya, surrendered under pressure.

Three other accomplices have been arrested, while one remains at large. In a shocking twist to the mysterious death of Indore-based Raja during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, police on Monday confirmed the arrest of his wife, Sonam, for allegedly orchestrating his murder by hiring contract killers.

Meghalaya police said Sonam, who was traced to Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur, surrendered under mounting pressure at Nandganj police station late on Sunday night. “Sonam surrendered under pressure last night, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four. One accused remains absconding. Sonam will be brought back to Meghalaya for court proceedings,” Meghalaya IGP Dalton P. Marak told IANS in a telephone conversation.

According to Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, Sonam was found at the Kashi Dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. She was sent to Sadar Hospital for initial medical treatment and is currently being kept at the One Stop Centre.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang stated that the investigation is ongoing, and the arrested individuals are being questioned for further leads.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma also acknowledged the breakthrough in the case. Taking to X, he posted, “Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the Meghalaya Police in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done.”

The couple, Raja and Sonam, had arrived in Meghalaya for their honeymoon and were exploring various locations when they went missing on May 23. Ten days later, Raja’s body was recovered from a deep gorge beneath the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. A machete, suspected to be the murder weapon, was found nearby. At the time, Sonam had also gone missing, prompting a multi-state search.

As the case unfolded, the families of Raja and Sonam had raised serious concerns about the investigation. They demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, alleging negligence by the Meghalaya police.

They pointed to CCTV footage and GPS data from a scooty which suggested the presence of three to four individuals with the couple, claims they said the local authorities failed to pursue. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had also weighed in on the case, appealing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry to ensure justice.

