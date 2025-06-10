Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentDisasterNews Alert

30 km solar fence secures 1047 households in HEC-hit villages in Jorhat

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, June 10: As part of its sustained efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitate coexistence, premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has so far installed 30.1 km solar fence in Jorhat district of Assam covering three project villages: Hatisal Chapori, Sagunpara, and Bejorchiga, and five adjoining villages: Jopong gaon, Tinighoria, Sumoni chapori, Maajor Chapori, and Sutal Bagh Gaon.

The 30.1 km solar-powered fence, installed by Aaranyak in collaboration with British Asian Trust and Elephant Family and with support from the Darwin Initiative, has benefited 1047 households across these villages affected by HEC. This this stretch of solar fence has benefited over 5,000 villagers across these households.

Wild elephant herds used to forage paddy and other crops in these villages, causing immense hardship to the agrarian community.

However, wild elephants’ foraging of crops has significantly decreased in these villages after the installation of solar-powered fences, which now protect the paddy or other crops from elephants, thereby securing the lives and livelihoods of the villagers.

The solar fence stretch has benefitted 290 households at Hatishal Chapori, 146 households at Sutal Bagh, 146 households at Sumoni Chapori, 175 households at Jopong Gaon (under Sagunpara revenue villages), 80 households at Bejorchiga, 30 households at Maajor Chapori, and 180 households at Tinighoria (under Sagunpara Revenue Village).

 

 

Previous article
Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests

London, June 10: Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Heathrow Airport and also at a Central London hotel...
INTERNATIONAL

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted strongly to a social media post claiming that an...
MEGHALAYA

Sohra people protest ‘baseless negative projection’ in national media

Shillong, June 10: Hundreds of people participated in a protest rally that began at the office of the...
NATIONAL

World Bank pegs India’s growth at 6.3 pc for FY26, country remains fastest growing economy

Washington, June 10: The World Bank on Tuesday kept India's economic growth projection at 6.3 per cent for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, June 10: Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the...

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted...

Sohra people protest ‘baseless negative projection’ in national media

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 10: Hundreds of people participated in a...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh’s ‘unelected leader’ Yunus begins UK visit amid massive protests

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, June 10: Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the...

Viral video of handcuffed student: India formally raises matter with US Embassy

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi/New York June 10: The government has reacted...

Sohra people protest ‘baseless negative projection’ in national media

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 10: Hundreds of people participated in a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge