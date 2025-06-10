Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Indore tourist murder: Arrested accused will be produced in court tomorrow

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, June 6: East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem today informed that all the accused persons including Sonam Raghuvanshi will be produced before the Court tomorrow.

Meghalaya police has got 6 days’ remand for the accused persons from Indore for six days and 3 days for the Accused brought from Ghazipur.

The Indore party will leave tomorrow morning and the Sonam Raghuvanshi will reach here late night.

After various levels of examination, they will be taken to crime spot for reconstruction of the crime.

It was also informed that Meghalaya police named the entire operation as Operation Honeymoon.

He also said the police is building a water tight case against all the accused persons as they have strong evidence and the case would be chargesheeted soon.

Previous article
Foreign Secy Misri reaches Abu Dhabi, highlights joint commitment with UAE to combat terrorism
Next article
FM Sitharaman calls for speeding up refunds of unclaimed amounts in financial sector
