Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
EDITORIAL

Lest We Forget

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

The Meghalaya Police has redeemed the image and reputation of the State by zeroing in on the key suspects surrounding the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. This case of a honeymoon gone completely awry and which many refer to as resembling a scene straight out of a Crime Patrol television series is something Meghalaya could have done without. The gory incident has put a lot of strain on the scarce resources of the state and the fact that the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) had to be requisitioned in addition to the state’s own disaster relief team means a lot has been invested to first find the missing couple and when the husband was found murdered, the wife was missing from May 23 up to the wee hours of June 9 and that in distant Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi- Ghazipur main road.
It has taken my strenuous and dangerous hours of searching first for Raja Raghuvanshi and after his dead body was found then the search began for his wife Sonam. Apart from the Meghalaya Police, the NDRF and SDRF what must never be forgotten is the effort and empathy shown by the West Jaintia Hills District Mountaineering Club led by Sambor Surong. This dangerous expedition that only those who rappelled and did all kinds of stunts to reach the deep gorges of the Sohra region at great risk to their lives and limbs. shows the level of commitment of individuals and groups in Meghalaya to look for a missing tourist. It is jarring therefore to listen to the insensitive statements of Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father who keep making trite comments and blaming Meghalaya’s Chief Minister and the Meghalaya Police. The question to this man is -how is he so sure about the character of his daughter and her silence from May 23 when until Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found on June 2. If Sonam could ask a dhaba wallah for his phone to call her family members, why could she not have done it earlier? And if as she claims she was actually kidnapped then by now the names of the kidnappers should have surfaced. As of now Soman is the prime suspect since it was she who last saw her husband alive. The love triangle that has surfaced has made things murkier.
But to get back to the West Jaintia Hills District Mountaineering Club, their effort in trying to find Sonam Raghuvanshi amidst the inclement weather complete with deep fog along the canyons only added to their misery as they had no spotlights and no safety nets and only the deep gorge several hundred feet below them for company. After all this, it is heartless of people to paint such a grim picture of Meghalaya as if the police sat on their haunches and did not try hard enough. What’s worse is the attempt by family members of the deceased to politicise the issue by claiming that they want a CBI enquiry and that they are writing to the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister. In all of this sordid drama, the spirit of voluntarism of the West Jaintia Hills Mountaineering Club should always remain in public memory.

Previous article
‘Blueprint’ for rigging
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

What does the unfortunate Raghuvanshi episode say about Meghalaya tourism

By Benjamin Lyngdoh For the past ten days Meghalaya tourism has been under a relentless media trial. The fourth...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Tracing 2,000 Years of Environmental Change in Meghalaya

By Bhogtoram Mawroh If one were to type Meghalaya on Google Earth, they will get an aerial view of...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Well Done Meghalaya Police!

Editor, The disappearance of the honeymooning couple in Meghalaya was a nightmare for the state. That the condemnation of...
MEGHALAYA

We treat tourists as brothers: Meghalaya CM fights off ‘negative perception’ over honeymoon murder

New Delhi, June 9: As the Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi on a honeymoon trip to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

What does the unfortunate Raghuvanshi episode say about Meghalaya tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh For the past ten days Meghalaya tourism...

Tracing 2,000 Years of Environmental Change in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh If one were to type Meghalaya on...

Well Done Meghalaya Police!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The disappearance of the honeymooning couple in Meghalaya was...
Load more

Popular news

What does the unfortunate Raghuvanshi episode say about Meghalaya tourism

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh For the past ten days Meghalaya tourism...

Tracing 2,000 Years of Environmental Change in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh If one were to type Meghalaya on...

Well Done Meghalaya Police!

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The disappearance of the honeymooning couple in Meghalaya was...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge