Tuesday, June 10, 2025
NATIONAL

Making India stronger: PM Modi highlights 11 years of defence reforms, self-reliance

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, June 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate the remarkable strides made by India’s defence sector over the past 11 years, underlining the twin focus on modernisation and self-reliance.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: “The last 11 years have marked significant changes in our defence sector, with a clear focus on both modernisation and becoming self reliant when it comes to defence production. It is gladdening to see how the people of India have come together with the resolve of making India stronger! #11YearsOfRakshaShakti”.

The post was part of a broader national campaign highlighting the transformation of India’s defence capabilities since 2014, coinciding with the beginning of PM Modi’s first term as the Prime Minister.

From being heavily import-dependent to becoming a notable arms exporter, India’s defence journey has seen a fundamental shift. The Ministry of Defence and senior officials echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiment, praising the nation’s move towards indigenisation and innovation.

A post on X, from the Ministry of Defence, elaborated on this transformation, stating: “Over the past 11 years, under PM @narendramodi’s visionary leadership, India’s defence sector has transformed from import-dependent to a global exporter, powered by #AatmanirbharBharat &amp; #MakeInIndia.

Indigenous innovations like #brahmosmissile &amp; advanced submarines have fortified our security and global standing. Defence exports now reach 100+ countries, marking a historic rise in #selfreliance. As we celebrate #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, we salute the strides toward a safer, stronger India.”

Key milestones during this period include the record growth in defence exports, which have surpassed Rs 21,000 crore in recent years, the successful deployment of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the commissioning of indigenous aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant, and the development of homegrown fighter jets like the HAL Tejas.

The celebration of ’11Years of Raksha Shakti’ underscores the government’s emphasis on reducing dependency on foreign suppliers and promoting indigenous defence production under flagship initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

IANS

