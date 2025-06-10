National Nuggets

66 illegal Bangladeshis detained from Delhi

NEW DELHI , June 9: The Delhi Police has apprehended 66 Bangladeshi nationals, 20 men, 16 women, and 30 children, in an operation in the Wazirpur and New Sabzi Mandi areas, an officer said on Monday.The detainees, who come from 11 families, were found to be living illegally in the national capital. The operation, conducted on June 6, was followed by a tip-off.According to police, the foreign nationals had recently relocated from Nuh (formerly Mewat) in Haryana, where they worked in brick kilns. The shift was prompted by an increased enforcement and media scrutiny on illegal migration.In an attempt to avoid detection, the families had split into two groups and settled in Wazirpur JJ Colony and NS Mandi area.The families were found to have deliberately concealed mobile phones and identity documents to evade surveillance. (PTI)

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patna

PATNA, June 9: A woman and her daughter died after unidentified assailants allegedly fired at them in Patna’s Alamganj locality on Monday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Mahalaxmi, a retired nurse and Hospital, and her daughter Santhali.The woman’s husband Dhananjay, who also suffered injuries in the shooting, is undergoing treatment in hospital, they said.The mother and daughter succumbed to bullet injuries in hospital, a police officer said. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, police said. (PTI)

IAS officer arrested for ‘accepting bribe’

BHUBANESWAR, June 9: The Odisha Vigilance Department on Monday arrested an IAS officer, who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman, an official said.“Today, Dhiman Chakma, IAS (2021 batch), sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district was arrested by Odisha vigilance for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman (complainant) as an installment of the overall demand of Rs 20-lakh bribe,” the department said in a release.Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught the IAS officer “while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh”, an official said.Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his official residence, from where Rs 47 lakh in cash was recovered, he said.“We have arrested the officer and forwarded him to a local court,” the official said. (PTI)