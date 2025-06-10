Tuesday, June 10, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

66 illegal Bangladeshis detained from Delhi
NEW DELHI , June 9: The Delhi Police has apprehended 66 Bangladeshi nationals, 20 men, 16 women, and 30 children, in an operation in the Wazirpur and New Sabzi Mandi areas, an officer said on Monday.The detainees, who come from 11 families, were found to be living illegally in the national capital. The operation, conducted on June 6, was followed by a tip-off.According to police, the foreign nationals had recently relocated from Nuh (formerly Mewat) in Haryana, where they worked in brick kilns. The shift was prompted by an increased enforcement and media scrutiny on illegal migration.In an attempt to avoid detection, the families had split into two groups and settled in Wazirpur JJ Colony and NS Mandi area.The families were found to have deliberately concealed mobile phones and identity documents to evade surveillance. (PTI)

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patna
PATNA, June 9: A woman and her daughter died after unidentified assailants allegedly fired at them in Patna’s Alamganj locality on Monday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Mahalaxmi, a retired nurse and Hospital, and her daughter Santhali.The woman’s husband Dhananjay, who also suffered injuries in the shooting, is undergoing treatment in hospital, they said.The mother and daughter succumbed to bullet injuries in hospital, a police officer said. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, police said. (PTI)

IAS officer arrested for ‘accepting bribe’
BHUBANESWAR, June 9: The Odisha Vigilance Department on Monday arrested an IAS officer, who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a businessman, an official said.“Today, Dhiman Chakma, IAS (2021 batch), sub-collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district was arrested by Odisha vigilance for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a local businessman (complainant) as an installment of the overall demand of Rs 20-lakh bribe,” the department said in a release.Vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught the IAS officer “while accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh”, an official said.Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his official residence, from where Rs 47 lakh in cash was recovered, he said.“We have arrested the officer and forwarded him to a local court,” the official said. (PTI)

Previous article
9-year-old ‘raped’, ‘killed’ in Delhi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

India gear up for Hong Kong test in Asian Cup Qualifiers

Kowloon, June 9: Seeking its first win in the tournament, the Indian football team will face another acid...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Parineeti, Raghav Chadha’s date night at the French Open Finale

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared glimpses of their special evening together as they attended the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Actor reacts to request to rethink decision of quitting Hera Pheri 3

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from the upcoming film Hera Pheri 3 has left his fans shocked...
SALANTINI JANERA

Manderang baksa agangrikchenggija Nokmani a·a on·aniko GSU jegala

SIJU: Songni manderang baksa agangrikchenggija aro manderangni nangnikanirangko ra·chenggija Siju Aratika Datra (Mouza No V, A·king No 1,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India gear up for Hong Kong test in Asian Cup Qualifiers

SPORTS 0
Kowloon, June 9: Seeking its first win in the...

Parineeti, Raghav Chadha’s date night at the French Open Finale

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared glimpses...

Actor reacts to request to rethink decision of quitting Hera Pheri 3

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from the upcoming...
Load more

Popular news

India gear up for Hong Kong test in Asian Cup Qualifiers

SPORTS 0
Kowloon, June 9: Seeking its first win in the...

Parineeti, Raghav Chadha’s date night at the French Open Finale

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha shared glimpses...

Actor reacts to request to rethink decision of quitting Hera Pheri 3

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal’s sudden departure from the upcoming...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge