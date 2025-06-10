Well Done Meghalaya Police!

Editor,

The disappearance of the honeymooning couple in Meghalaya was a nightmare for the state. That the condemnation of the incident quickly came from all sections of the state was an affirmation of its evolving maturity. That this incident was unacceptable and treated as a crime, immaterial of who the perpetrators could be or who the victims were, was certainly a great milestone. Unfortunately, some strident threads in the media landscape lost no time in questioning and condemning the law and order of the state and the supposed latent criminal intent of our society. Others vociferously voiced their lack of confidence in our police force or its investigative agencies. The government too was subject to intense political and media pressure and obviously the Meghalaya Police was in the firing line.

Under these trying circumstances it was the calm demeanour of the SP East Khasi Hills Vivek Syiem that certainly stood out. Addressing the media, he succeeded in instilling hope of a breakthrough in the investigations. Probably his public acknowledgement of the support the search operations were receiving from other agencies and the local community ensured that this broad-based team effort achieved success under very difficult circumstances.

The people of the state stood together in their outrage and the political leadership too played its part well. But it is the Meghalaya Police, their leadership and the actual boots on the ground that proved crucial in removing a blot on the state that it never deserved. Thank you Meghalaya Police for a job well done and a hearty congratulation to all agencies and individuals who made it possible. You have saved the fair name of our state.

Prof Sanjeeb Kakoty

Via email

Raja murder case: A tale of tragedy and tenacity

In the remote, rugged terrains often stigmatized as crime-prone and volatile, the recent Raja murder case has shaken the conscience of the nation. A deeply tragic incident wrapped in the folds of a twisted love story, the case has cast a dark cloud over a region already burdened with countless allegations of lawlessness and unrest. However, amidst this gloom, a powerful narrative of collective courage and tireless determination has emerged — that of the state government and local people, who defied all odds to uncover the truth.

From the very moment the case came to light, what followed was not a retreat in the face of danger but a coordinated, relentless search operation through treacherous terrain. Despite the difficult terrain of the region and the very real threats that lurked in the shadows, government authorities alongside local villagers took it upon themselves to ensure justice would not be denied.

This was not just an investigation — it was a testament to human resolve. It would have been far easier, and perhaps safer, to allow the mystery to fade like many others. Yet, the state authorities refused to give up. With drone surveillance, forensic teams, and an active ground search, every possible effort was made. In a region where cynicism could have easily overridden action, people came together, united by a sense of duty and shared humanity.

What makes their endeavour even more commendable is the context: this was not a high-profile case involving political elites or wealthy individuals. This was the story of two ordinary individuals — caught in an extraordinary, tragic web of love, obsession, and betrayal. And still, their story mattered. Raja’s life was not reduced to just a statistic; his murder was mourned deeply, investigated thoroughly, and ultimately brought to light through the unwavering effort of the community.

It is time we change the narrative around such regions. This incident, while harrowing, has exposed not just the vulnerabilities of love and youth, but also the immense strength of collective will. The state government has set a powerful example of how institutions can function even in challenging landscapes. Equally, the people — who risked their lives, combed through forests, and provided crucial leads — have shown us the power of unity and resolve.

Justice may not bring Raja back, but the pursuit of it has brought forth something equally important — a reaffirmation of human spirit in the face of darkness.

Jack Syiemlieh,

Via email

A twisted plot straight out of Crime Patrol

The Raja Raghuvanshi murder case is a plot twist straight out of the screens of crime patrol. Now the wife of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam was found and arrested from Ghazipur? This whole case with the missing couple from Indore in Meghalaya is tragic. As citizens of Meghalaya, we are mostly peace-loving and don’t bother anyone. When a woman walks down the road, there is not one local man who cat-calls or says anything derogatory. As compared to walking down the roads of mainland India, being ogled at, judged and cat-called. Yes, someone lost their life. That should be the focus. But what happened instead? Mainland India media headlines screaming “unsafe Meghalaya,” families going on national TV calling our place dangerous, and everyone suddenly acting like they know the whole story.

The mainland media wants to be Indian soap series just tom score TRPs that they concocted a whole false narrative for views with no hard evidence, calling for CBI inquiry. Our Meghalaya police is capable enough, thank you. Excuse me, but since when did we start blaming an entire state, its people, and its tourism before the investigation is even complete? Is this journalism or a PR smear campaign? You can ask for justice without spreading hate. Also sorry to say, but even the family, grieving or not, should not be throwing wild accusations before knowing the full truth. I had friends from mainland India who were messaging me saying, “Is Meghalaya really unsafe?”

Media houses need to be held accountable for what they write. Journalism must be rooted in cold hard facts instead of fiction. Their words affect real people living in Meghalaya. Our ever-smiling locals minding the Maggi and tea stalls at tourist spots, our ever-helpful guides ready to help the confused tourists to guide them safely and the grassroot level workers who benefit out of the whole local tourism machinery cannot be tainted with one murderous brush. An entire state does not deserve to be branded unsafe just because it fits a juicy headline. The media is supposed to serve citizens, not stir fear and fuel bias. The media words matter and influences peoples’ views.

Shivani Pde,

Via email

Sensational murder case

The people of Indore have more than maligned the State of Meghalaya, Shillong and Sohra in particular. The Raghuwanshi couple had earlier planned to visit Srinagar. If the incident had happened in J&K which happened here in Sohra, we can imagine the consequences. In my opinion the tourist states like J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Goa and the entire North-eastern states for that matter should, from now on, be very strict with tourists. I salute all those involved in the search for the couple be they the NDRF, SDRF, local police, people, volunteers from Jaintia Hills etc,. God was so kind that no untoward incidents happened to them though they have ventured in some of the dangerous gorges in the area.

Well, since the culprits are in the police net. The law will take its course. Lastly, those mindless people who tried to bring a bad name to our beloved state cannot be pardoned.

Yours etc.,

E. Syiemiong,

Via email