‘My brother is innocent’: Accused Raj Kushwaha’s sister on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Indore, June 11: Even though the Meghalaya Police and Indore Police’s initial investigation revealed that Raj Kushwaha, the alleged lover of Sonam Raghuvanshi, orchestrated the entire plan for killing Raja Raghuvanshi, his family members were yet to believe that he could not do anything wrong.

Raj’s family members are trying to present him as “innocent”, claiming that he can’t do anything wrong as he was the only earning member in the family. The family also denied his relationship with Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife Sonam.

Raj’s younger sister Suhani said that he was talking to Sonam Raghuvanshi as he was an employee at her family business in Indore. She added that Sonam’s family trusted Raj because of his honesty and loyalty toward them.

“Allegations are being made against my brother, but he has done nothing wrong. I just want to say that he should be proven innocent. He should not be punished for something he hasn’t done,” Suhani said while talking to IANS on Wednesday.

She also claimed that when Sonam used to call on Raj’s mobile phone (when Raj used to be in his home), he used to response with the word “Didi”. “We only got to know about this through the news yesterday when they mentioned the chats. We had no idea — he never behaved like that at home. My brother should be released because he is innocent,” Suhani said.

However, according to Indore police, Raj Kushwaha, who allegedly plotted the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi with Sonam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and three other men hired to execute the crime, were known to each other in the past.

Indore Police also claimed that Raj didn’t travel to Meghalaya to avoid suspicion and went about his daily routine. Despite being a class 12 pass-out, Raj worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by the family of Sonam, a resident of the Govind Nagar Kharcha area in Indore.

Meanwhile, a team of Meghalaya Police along with the Indore Police visited one of the accused Vishal Singh Chauhan’s house in Indore on Wednesday morning and carried a thorough inspection. During search, the police have recovered clothes that Chauhan wore during the crime.

“Based on information given by Chauhan, the pants and shirts he was wearing at the time of Raghuvanshi’s murder were seized from his house,” Indore’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonam Chand Yadav told media persons. Meghalaya Police will send these clothes to the forensic science laboratory to find out whether there are blood stains on them,” he added.

Indore’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotia, said a 12-member team of Meghalaya Police left for Shillong with the four accused — Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Singh Kurmi — after obtaining their transit custody from an Indore district court.

