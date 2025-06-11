Wednesday, June 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Sonam confesses to role in husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, June 11: Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the sensational murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has confessed to her role in the crime during interrogation, sources told IANS on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Sonam admitted to orchestrating the murder when she was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier in the day. Her confession was also formally recorded in front of officials from the Meghalaya Police, confirming her direct involvement in the crime, the sources said.

The five accused — Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan — will be produced in a Shillong court. Police officials revealed that the three alleged contract killers — Akash, Anand, and Vikash — travelled from Indore to Shillong in separate phases to avoid drawing attention.

Their movement was traced through CCTV footage, train ticket bookings, and Aadhaar card photocopies, which helped authorities confirm their identities and track their route to Meghalaya.

According to investigators, the killers joined the couple on a trek on May 23, disguising themselves as fellow tourists. Albert Pde, a local guide, informed the police that he had offered assistance to the group but was turned down.

He also noted that the group was conversing in Hindi and deliberately opted for a remote and rugged trekking trail, away from the popular tourist area of the Double Decker Living Root Bridge.

Sonam Raghuvanshi was arrested after she surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district in the early hours of Monday. Her surrender followed days of intense pressure mounted by a coordinated, multi-state police operation involving law enforcement agencies from Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, Sonam plotted her husband’s murder and hired contract killers to execute the plan while on their honeymoon. The other accused were nabbed during a series of raids conducted by police teams across Madhya Pradesh.

IANS

Previous article
Dr Farooq Abdullah pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after spending night there
Next article
CCEA green flags projects worth Rs 6,405 cr to double railway lines
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘My brother is innocent’: Accused Raj Kushwaha’s sister on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Indore, June 11: Even though the Meghalaya Police and Indore Police's initial investigation revealed that Raj Kushwaha, the...
PR Articles

Why Comprehensive Insurance is Becoming a Necessity

Getting insurance coverage has become an innate part of daily life since it ensures security and prepares you...
NATIONAL

CCEA green flags projects worth Rs 6,405 cr to double railway lines

New Delhi, June 11: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on...
NATIONAL

Dr Farooq Abdullah pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after spending night there

Jammu, June 11: Before returning to Srinagar on the Vande Bharat train on Wednesday, former Chief Minister and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘My brother is innocent’: Accused Raj Kushwaha’s sister on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

MEGHALAYA 0
Indore, June 11: Even though the Meghalaya Police and...

Why Comprehensive Insurance is Becoming a Necessity

PR Articles 0
Getting insurance coverage has become an innate part of...

CCEA green flags projects worth Rs 6,405 cr to double railway lines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Cabinet Committee on Economic...
Load more

Popular news

‘My brother is innocent’: Accused Raj Kushwaha’s sister on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

MEGHALAYA 0
Indore, June 11: Even though the Meghalaya Police and...

Why Comprehensive Insurance is Becoming a Necessity

PR Articles 0
Getting insurance coverage has become an innate part of...

CCEA green flags projects worth Rs 6,405 cr to double railway lines

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 11: The Cabinet Committee on Economic...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge