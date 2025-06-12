Sonal Mansingh honoured with Srimanta Sankardeva Award

Guwahati, June 12: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conferred the “Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023” on Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, one of India’s most distinguished classical dancers, at a ceremonial event held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Thursday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other eminent dignitaries attended the event.

In his address, Governor Acharya recognised Sonal Mansingh’s lifelong dedication to Indian classical dance, cultural advocacy and social reform.

“This award is not just a tribute to her persona, but a recognition of her relentless service in upholding and modernizing the spirit of Indian heritage,” he said.

A doyen of Bharatanatyam and Odissi, Sonal Mansingh has spent decades championing Indian traditions through performance, education and policymaking.

Paying rich tributes to Srimanta Sankardeva, the Governor described the Vaishnavite saint as a spiritual luminary and cultural reformer who transcended regional boundaries to become a national symbol of unity, harmony and inclusiveness.

“Srimanta Sankardeva was not just a saint of Assam or the Northeast; he was a symbol of India’s collective cultural consciousness,” Acharya said.

He further called on the youth to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.

“Let the youth become ambassadors of India’s timeless values through research, expression and community service,” the Governor said.

Highlighting the saint’s legacy, the Governor spoke on Sankardeva’s role in advancing Neo-Vaishnavism, which promoted social equality and broke down caste hierarchies through devotion, art, music, drama and philosophical thought.

He further said Mahapurush Sankardeva’s contributions, such as Borgeet, Ankiya Naat and his translations of the Bhagavata Purana, continue to shape Assam’s cultural identity.

The Governor also lauded the efforts of the Assam government in preserving and promoting the legacy of Srimanta Sankardeva through initiatives like the development of Batadrava Than, Patbausi Satra, Sankardeva Kalakshetra and the institution of the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair in various educational institutions across the state and the country.