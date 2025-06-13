Friday, June 13, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

BSF seizes drugs worth over Rs 37 lakh along border

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: In multiple intelligence-based operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle contraband goods near the Indo-Bangladesh border.
Acting on specific tip-offs, the troops of the 4th Battalion BSF detected suspicious movements during routine surveillance in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills.
Launching search operations, BSF personnel intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of contraband items valued at over Rs 37 lakh and apprehended two Indian nationals. The individuals failed to produce any valid documents for the goods.
The apprehended persons and the seized contraband have been handed over to the police authorities.

Previous article
Ban on single-use plastics in WGH, SWGH districts
Next article
A thick bush engulfs an electrical transformer located near the AG Office building in the city on Thursday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

265 perish in India’s worst air crash

 Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, two cabin crew from Manipur among deceased  British resident Vishwash Kumar Ramesh lone survivor of...
MEGHALAYA

All 5 accused confess to roles in Raja’s murder

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem on Thursday said all five...
MEGHALAYA

Sonam, other murder accused on spl diet

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The Meghalaya Police have made special arrangements for the dietary requirements of Sonam...
MEGHALAYA

CBI arrests NEHU professor, Guwahati trader in bribery case

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, June 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Guwahati, has arrested Prof. Nirmalendu Saha...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

265 perish in India’s worst air crash

NATIONAL 0
 Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, two cabin crew from Manipur...

All 5 accused confess to roles in Raja’s murder

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: East Khasi Hills Superintendent...

Sonam, other murder accused on spl diet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The Meghalaya Police have...
Load more

Popular news

265 perish in India’s worst air crash

NATIONAL 0
 Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, two cabin crew from Manipur...

All 5 accused confess to roles in Raja’s murder

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: East Khasi Hills Superintendent...

Sonam, other murder accused on spl diet

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, June 12: The Meghalaya Police have...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge