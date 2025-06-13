BSF seizes drugs worth over Rs 37 lakh along border

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 12: In multiple intelligence-based operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle contraband goods near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific tip-offs, the troops of the 4th Battalion BSF detected suspicious movements during routine surveillance in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

Launching search operations, BSF personnel intercepted a vehicle carrying a large quantity of contraband items valued at over Rs 37 lakh and apprehended two Indian nationals. The individuals failed to produce any valid documents for the goods.

The apprehended persons and the seized contraband have been handed over to the police authorities.