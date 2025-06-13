Former Tata Motors Chief Ravi Kant joins RGU Advisory Board

Guwahati, June 13: Eminent industry leader Sri Ravi Kant has recently

joined The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) as a Member of its Advisory Board.

His inclusion marks a significant step forward in strengthening the university’s

strategic vision and societal impact.

A visionary business leader and former Managing Director and Vice Chairman of

Tata Motors, Sri Ravi Kant is widely credited for steering the company through a

transformative era, including the iconic acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover and the

development of the iconic Tata Nano, according to a RGU Press communique.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and Aston University, Sri Ravi Kant has been at the forefront of India’s industrial and manufacturing policies, contributing through leadership roles in CII, SIAM, and other national bodies.

Currently, Sri Ravi Kant serves on the boards of IIM Rohtak, IIIT Allahabad, Akhand

Jyoti Eye Hospital, and has also been associated with the University of Warwick. His

rich global experience and commitment to inclusive and sustainable innovation are

set to significantly enrich RGU’s academic and developmental pursuits.

Welcoming him to the RGU family, Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President of

the University, said, “We are deeply honoured to have Sri Ravi Kant on our Advisory

Board. His global perspective, industry acumen, and unwavering dedication to

nation-building will be invaluable as we empower the next generation of learners and

leaders.”