Friday, June 13, 2025
Gujarat govt arranges accommodation, transport for families of plane crash victims

By: Agencies

Ahmedabad, June 13: The Gujarat government has stepped in to support grieving families with logistical assistance in the wake of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash. The State Roads and Buildings Department has made arrangements for accommodation and transport for the relatives of the victims who have arrived in Ahmedabad.

According to an official statement, facilities have been set up at the Circuit House and other designated locations, ensuring ease of movement between these sites and the Civil Hospital, where identification and post-mortem procedures are ongoing.

“To ease the difficulties faced during this challenging time, the Department has arranged for stay facilities at Circuit House and other designated locations, as well as transportation between these places and Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad,” the statement read.

Relatives seeking assistance with accommodation or transport can reach out to the following helplines: Control Room Landline: 079-23251900, Control Room Mobile: 9978405304, Krunal Patel (Roads and Buildings Department): 9429610137 Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, expressing grief over the veteran BJP leader’s death in plane crash.

Among those present was Rupani’s wife, Anjali Rupani, who had returned from London following the accident. In a tribute shared on X, the Prime Minister described Rupani’s passing as “unimaginable” and recalled their long-standing association. “Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji.

It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times,” PM Modi wrote. Highlighting Rupani’s dedication to the party, PM Modi noted, “Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the Party’s ideology. Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the Organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.”

