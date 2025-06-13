Friday, June 13, 2025
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Unused Power Department land handed over to Meghalaya Tourism Department

Shillong, June 13: The Meghalaya government has cleared the way for a major tourism facelift by approving the transfer of 273.41 acres of unused land from the Power Department to the Tourism Department.

The land, spread across several key locations including the IB campus, Lee Junction, Nomsdea, and L. Ponging Island, will be leased for 60 years (extendable by another 30) at a nominal rate of ₹1 per acre. However, 90% of revenue from the lease will still go to the Power Department.

The tourism department plans to utilise the land for high-value projects, including lake cruises, luxury and mid-range hotels, and eco-tourism infrastructure. The government has prioritized private entrepreneurs and SHGs for investment opportunities, with a preference for those with strong credit records.

