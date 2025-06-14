Saturday, June 14, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Zeenat Aman felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight post crash

Mumbai, June 14: The devastating Air India crash has left all of us shaken to our core. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has revealed that she felt overwhelmed as she boarded an Air India flight on Saturday following the horrific mishap. Zeenat took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her seat on the flight.

The photo was accompanied by a nostalgic note on the impact of the recent Air India crash. “Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seatbelt. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones,” Zeenat penned on the photo-sharing app.

On Thursday, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner met an unfortunate fate as it crashed soon after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. The aircraft plunged into a residential complex near B.J. Medical College, adding to the number of casualties.

There were a total of 242 people on board the flight, including the passengers and the staff at the time of the crash. If the reports are to be believed, immediately post take-off, the pilot had called for ‘May Day’. However, when the Air Traffic Control tried to get in touch with the aircraft, there was no response.

A team of US investigators led by the U.S National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to come to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in investigating the cause behind the Air India crash.

After learning about the accident, several big wigs from Bollywood including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Sanya Malhotra, Randeep Hooda, Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, and Suniel Shetty offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the Air India crash. IANS

Ahmedabad plane crash aftermath: 5 medical hostel buildings vacated; over 150 resident docs relocated
South Africa have finally won a trophy they've been chasing for a long time, says Steyn
