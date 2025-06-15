Sunday, June 15, 2025
NATIONAL

Any attempt to threaten India’s sovereignty will face decisive action: HM Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Pachmarhi (Madhya Pradesh), June 15 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reaffirmed that national security remains a priority, making it clear that any attempt to threaten India’s sovereignty will be met with decisive action.

He underscored the government’s firm stance on protecting the nation’s interests. He also emphasised the importance of discipline, ideological commitment, and public service in shaping the future of the party and the nation.

He was addressing a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP-MLA Training Camp in the scenic hill station of Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering of over 200 party MPs, MLAs, ministers, and senior functionaries, HM Shah began his speech by paying tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and others who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad.

He acknowledged the contributions of Late Rupani to the party and the nation, underscoring the BJP’s tradition of selfless service and unwavering commitment to its principles. Reflecting on the BJP’s legacy, Shah highlighted the contributions of leaders such as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He asserted that the BJP has consistently provided India with leaders of unwavering integrity and dedication. He outlined the vision of a secure, developed, and prosperous India, stating that the Modi government has been actively translating this vision into reality. Over the past 11 years, the government has lifted 26 crore people out of poverty, provided seven crore families with essential amenities, and extended financial assistance to farmers.

HM Shah also spoke about the BJP’s ideological consistency, stating that from its origins in the Jana Sangh to its present form, the party has remained steadfast in its principles. He expressed confidence that the BJP’s influence will continue to grow, ensuring its presence across the country. The Home Minister urged party workers to recognise that the respect they receive is not personal but a reflection of the party’s values. He encouraged them to remain committed to lifelong learning and to uphold the party’s mission of national service.

He traced the BJP’s journey from its foundation, recalling how Shyama Prasad Mukherjee resigned from the government in protest against policies that did not align with India’s cultural heritage. One of the key reasons for his resignation was the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, signed in 1950 between India and Pakistan to safeguard the rights of minorities in both countries.

Mukherjee strongly opposed the agreement, arguing that it failed to adequately protect Hindu minorities in Pakistan while placing undue obligations on India. His resignation marked a significant moment in the BJP’s ideological evolution, reinforcing its commitment to nationalism and cultural preservation.

HM Shah noted that the party, which began with just 11 members, has now grown to over 11 crore members. He reiterated that the BJP’s struggle has always been for principles rather than electoral victories, citing movements such as the fight against Article 370 and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He concluded by reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to Antyodaya, the philosophy of uplifting the poorest sections of society.

He highlighted the transformation of states once labelled as BIMARU—Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh—under BJP governance, demonstrating the effectiveness of decentralised development. The training camp continues with sessions designed to strengthen leadership skills and reinforce the party’s ideological foundation, preparing BJP representatives for future governance and electoral responsibilities.

–IANS

Previous article
Ahmedabad plane crash: 19 victims identified through DNA matching, says Gujarat Minister
Next article
Maha govt grants clearance to five foreign varsities to set up campuses in Navi Mumbai
