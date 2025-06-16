Monday, June 16, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

FIR against Bengaluru bike taxi driver for assault on woman passenger

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bengaluru, June 16: An FIR was lodged on Monday against a bike taxi driver for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger within the Jayanagar police station limits in Bengaluru, an official said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 13. The accused bike taxi driver has been identified as Suhas. DCP Lokesh Jagalasar stated that on June 13, at around 10 a.m., there was an argument, followed by slapping of a woman by a Rapido bike taxi driver. The woman was asked to register an FIR that day but she refused.

However, she has come forward to register a case in connection with the matter on Monday. The woman had objected to the ‘unsafe’ driving by the accused, after which an altercation had ensued following which he had slapped her. An investigation is underway in this regard and the accused is being questioned, DCP Lokesh stated.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that they have also collected video of the young woman repeatedly hitting the bike taxi driver — first using her hands, and later by her bag — in the presence of public. Police said that an argument broke out between the bike taxi driver and the woman over over-speeding, rash, and negligent driving.

In the middle of the argument, in full public view, the bike taxi driver slapped the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety of women in Bengaluru.

The victim approached the police station and submitted the video. Initially, the police had filed a Non-Cognizable Report regarding the issue. The bike taxi driver, Suhas, told the media on Monday that the woman had abused and hit him first, and he had merely retaliated.

“I had taken a shortcut to reach the destination, and halfway, the lady asked me to stop and abused me in English. I tried to tell her that I have been operating a bike taxi for five years and knew the shortest route. After reaching the destination, she assaulted me with her tiffin box in full public view. I could not take the insult and hit her back,” he claimed.

The accused driver further claimed that he had informed her manager about her “violent behaviour”. He stated that he received a call from the police and would cooperate with the investigation. The police have booked the bike taxi driver under Sections 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman).

IANS

Previous article
World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit
Next article
Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day

Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile attack on Israel on Monday, killing at least eight...
INTERNATIONAL

World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

Ottawa, June 16: Several world leaders have gathered at the Canadian Rockies for the Group of Seven (G7)...
MEGHALAYA

Umran villager remains untraced for 5 days

Nongpoh, June 16: A man from Ummar village in Western Ri Bhoi District has been missing for five...
NATIONAL

ED files chargesheet against arrested Pakistani national in Kolkata

Kolkata, June 16: The Enforcement Direction on Monday has said that it has filed a prosecution chargesheet against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile...

World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, June 16: Several world leaders have gathered at...

Umran villager remains untraced for 5 days

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, June 16: A man from Ummar village in...
Load more

Popular news

Iran missile strikes kill eight in Israel as conflict enters fourth day

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new pre-dawn missile...

World leaders arrive in Canada for G7 Summit

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ottawa, June 16: Several world leaders have gathered at...

Umran villager remains untraced for 5 days

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, June 16: A man from Ummar village in...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge