Umran villager remains untraced for 5 days

Nongpoh, June 16: A man from Ummar village in Western Ri Bhoi District has been missing for five days after mysteriously disappearing along National Highway 6 in Umran area, Ri Bhoi District.

According to family members, the missing person has been identified as Carlus Tron, fondly known as Jack. On June 11, 2025, Jack had traveled to Shillong to admit his pregnant wife to Ganesh Das Hospital. Later that same day, he intended to return to his village, Ummar.

As night fell and with no available public transport, Jack contacted Youngmind Makri, Secretary of Ummar village, seeking help for transportation. Since the secretary was unavailable at that moment, he arranged his friend to pick up Jack and his mother-in-law. They eventually began their journey back toward Ummar.

However, upon reaching the Umran stretch of National Highway 6, Jack reportedly asked the driver of the vehicle to stop so he could step outside to relieve himself. To the shock of those inside the car, he never returned. After waiting for a long time, his companions began searching for him in the area where he had stepped out, but he was nowhere to be found.

With no trace of Jack and given the darkness of the night, the matter was immediately reported to the Umsning Police Station on the same night. After five days, today villagers from Ummar have launched a search operation in the surrounding areas, but all efforts have so far yielded no results.

The police are continuing their investigation and have not ruled out any possibilities as they intensify the search for the missing man.