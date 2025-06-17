Tuesday, June 17, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Indian eves eye stronger response against Argentina

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

LONDON, June 16: After a narrow defeat against Australia, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team is set to give their all against World No. 2 Argentina in their upcoming FIH Pro League 2024-25 (Women) matches in London on 17 and 18 June. Captain Salima Tete claims her team will give it their all in both games.
Currently ranked 7th with 9 points, India is expecting a tough battle against Argentina, who are placed 2nd on the FIH Pro League (Women) points table.
“Argentina is ranked No. 2 in the world and has won 7 of their 12 FIH Pro League matches so far. Coming into this leg of the league, we knew they would be one of the toughest teams to beat. But we won’t go down without a fight — we’ll give it our all in both matches. The team has been training well to take them on and has been working on various strategies to win crucial points against them,” Salima was quoted by Hockey India.
The Indian women’s hockey team will play their first match against Argentina on June 17, followed by the second match on June 18. Both matches will take place at Lee Valley Hockey &amp; Tennis Centre in London.
Vice-captain Navneet Kaur agreed, adding, “As you saw, the team gave Australia a tough fight in the last two matches, and we’re planning to do the same against Argentina. We’ll give it our all and aim to come out victorious. A win against Argentina will not only help us gain points but will also give the team a big morale boost as we head to Antwerp and then Berlin for our matches against Belgium and China.” (IANS)

Previous article
Strong finish helps India double World Cup haul from last year
Next article
Panthers level ball-tampering charges against Ashwin-led Dragons
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Iran missile attacks kill 8 in Israel on day four of conflict

Israel calls for Tehran evacuations before counterstrikes Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks against...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

German qualifier Maria wins Queen’s Club final at 37 LONDON, June 16: German qualifier Tatjana Maria proclaimed herself “Queen...
SPORTS

BCCI to conduct additional bone test for age determination in junior cricket

MUMBAI, June 16: In a significant move, the BCCI has decided to conduct an additional bone test at...
SPORTS

Women’s ODI WC: India to face Pakistan on October 5 at Colombo

DUBAI, June 16: India’s marquee women’s ODI World Cup match against Pakistan will be held at the neutral...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Iran missile attacks kill 8 in Israel on day four of conflict

INTERNATIONAL 0
Israel calls for Tehran evacuations before counterstrikes Jerusalem, June 16:...

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
German qualifier Maria wins Queen’s Club final at 37 LONDON,...

BCCI to conduct additional bone test for age determination in junior cricket

SPORTS 0
MUMBAI, June 16: In a significant move, the BCCI...
Load more

Popular news

Iran missile attacks kill 8 in Israel on day four of conflict

INTERNATIONAL 0
Israel calls for Tehran evacuations before counterstrikes Jerusalem, June 16:...

Sports Snippets

SPORTS 0
German qualifier Maria wins Queen’s Club final at 37 LONDON,...

BCCI to conduct additional bone test for age determination in junior cricket

SPORTS 0
MUMBAI, June 16: In a significant move, the BCCI...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge