Iran missile attacks kill 8 in Israel on day four of conflict

Israel calls for Tehran evacuations before counterstrikes

Jerusalem, June 16: Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks against Israel early Monday, killing at least eight people and intensifying a conflict now in its fourth day. In response, Israel warned up to 330,000 people in central Tehran to evacuate ahead of planned airstrikes. This area includes important sites such as Iran’s state television and police headquarters, as well as three large hospitals, including one operated by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The evacuation order came as the Israeli military claimed it had achieved full air superiority over Tehran and could operate above the city with minimal threats.

Israeli military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Israel had destroyed over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran, representing about a third of Iran’s total missile capabilities. Israeli jets also struck 10 command centers tied to the elite Quds Force, part of the Revolutionary Guard responsible for operations outside Iran. Defrin described the strikes as a “deep and comprehensive blow” to Iran’s military threat.

During Israeli strikes on Tehran, Iran’s state television abruptly cut a live broadcast after an explosion near the studio forced a reporter off-camera. The incident illustrated the intensity of Israeli air raids on the Iranian capital.

In retaliation, Iran fired approximately 100 missiles and vowed continued attacks after Israel’s strikes killed at least 224 people in Iran since Friday. Israel targeted Iranian military leaders, uranium enrichment facilities, and nuclear scientists to prevent Iran from developing atomic weapons. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned Iran possesses enough enriched uranium to build several nuclear bombs if it chooses.

So far, Iranian missile attacks have killed 24 people in Israel and injured more than 500. Iran has launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones against Israel since the conflict began. One missile landed near the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, causing minor damage but no injuries, according to U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee. Explosions rocked Tel Aviv and Petah Tikva, likely from Israel’s missile defenses intercepting Iranian missiles. Iranian missiles struck a residential building in Petah Tikva, causing severe damage including charred walls and shattered windows. Five people died in the attacks, including two women and two men in their 70s, along with another individual. Emergency services evacuated dozens of wounded and continued searching for survivors trapped under rubble.

Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne said civilians were clearly being targeted. Petah Tikva resident Yoram Suki, who lost his home, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue attacking Iran, saying the sacrifices were “totally worth it” for future generations. Paramedic Dr. Gal Rosen described massive destruction, including rescuing a four-day-old baby amid fires.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would stop missile attacks if Israel ceased its strikes. However, the Revolutionary Guard vowed further strikes would be “more forceful, severe, precise, and destructive.” Iranian health authorities reported over 1,200 wounded. Fuel rationing and shortages also began affecting daily life. Human rights groups suggest Iran’s official death toll is undercounted, documenting over 400 deaths, including nearly 200 civilians.

Prior to the conflict, Israel’s Mossad reportedly positioned explosive drones and precision weapons inside Iran. Since the fighting began, Iran has arrested several suspected spies. On Monday, Iranian state media announced the execution of Esmail Fekri, a medical doctor convicted of passing sensitive information to Mossad.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated Iran would continue missile attacks as long as Israeli strikes persisted. He said serious mediation efforts must first compel Israel to halt its aggression and dismissed nuclear negotiations as “meaningless” under current conditions. Baghaei also called on the U.S., a permanent UN Security Council member, to condemn Israeli actions.

The exchanges of missile and airstrikes have caused heavy civilian casualties and destruction on both sides. Israeli residential areas have been damaged and thousands displaced. Tehran faces evacuations and damage to its military and nuclear infrastructure, with civilians caught in the crossfire. The conflict risks spiraling into a broader regional war, destabilizing an already volatile Middle East.

Israel aims to eliminate what it views as an existential threat from Iran’s nuclear and military programs. Iran seeks to retaliate for Israeli attacks and preserve its strategic influence. With neither side showing signs of backing down, fears grow of an even more destructive and far-reaching conflict with significant humanitarian consequences. (AP)