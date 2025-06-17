Tuesday, June 17, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

London-bound Air India flight cancelled in Ahmedabad due to technical snag

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Ahmedabad, June 17: An Air India flight, slated to leave the Ahmedabad airport for London, was cancelled on Tuesday, after a technical glitch was detected. The airliner decided to call off the scheduled Ahmedabad-London flight after inputs were received about technical problems in the final hours before take-off.

The Air India Flight AI 159 was cancelled minutes before take-off. The plane with more than 200 passengers on board was slated to take off at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The development assumes significance as it comes days after Air India’s Dreamliner AI-171, also headed to London, crashed soon after take-off from the city airport on June 12, leading to more than 200 casualties.

The ill-fated plane that crashed into a medical college hostel near the hospital resulted in the death of more than 270 people, including 241 out of 242 passengers and some MBBS students.

The catastrophic Air India plane crash sent shockwaves across the aviation industry while leaving the entire nation shell-shocked, and also prompted multiple questions about the aircraft’s safety and management protocols. After the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad five days ago, multiple incidents of malfunction, technical snags and plane cancellations have been reported.

Early in the day, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical glitch in one of its engines and was briefly grounded for safety inspections. All passengers on the flight were asked to deplane at the Kolkata airport, where the flight had arrived for a layover.

A day ago, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was diverted back to the national capital soon after taking off, due to a suspected technical issue. Before that, an Air India flight returned to Hong Kong after it reportedly developed technical issues mid-air.

The airline operator, however, said in a statement that the New Delhi-bound plane landed in Hong Kong safely and was undergoing checks “as a matter of abundant precaution”.

IANS

Previous article
Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya Police recreates crime scene in Sohra
Next article
Edible oil prices to come down as refiners pass on gains of customs duty cut
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

‘Balanced and brutal’: Broad and Buttler hail Bumrah as India’s trump card for England Tests

New Delhi, June 17: Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast bowling talisman, is already casting a long shadow over the...
News Alert

Contraband worth Rs 5.15 crore seized in Tripura, Mizoram; one arrested

Agartala/Aizawl, June 17: Assam Rifles have seized contraband worth over Rs 5.15 crore in Tripura and Mizoram and...
NATIONAL

‘Publicity-seeking’ Macron always gets it wrong: Trump denies exiting G7 over Israel-Iran ceasefire

Washington, June 17: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for his recent...
NATIONAL

Central University of Himachal redefines education in mountains, says Vice-Chancellor

Dharamsala, June 17: Central University of Himachal Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Sat Parkash Bansal on Tuesday said they are poised...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Balanced and brutal’: Broad and Buttler hail Bumrah as India’s trump card for England Tests

News Alert 0
New Delhi, June 17: Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast bowling...

Contraband worth Rs 5.15 crore seized in Tripura, Mizoram; one arrested

News Alert 0
Agartala/Aizawl, June 17: Assam Rifles have seized contraband worth...

‘Publicity-seeking’ Macron always gets it wrong: Trump denies exiting G7 over Israel-Iran ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Washington, June 17: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

‘Balanced and brutal’: Broad and Buttler hail Bumrah as India’s trump card for England Tests

News Alert 0
New Delhi, June 17: Jasprit Bumrah, India’s fast bowling...

Contraband worth Rs 5.15 crore seized in Tripura, Mizoram; one arrested

News Alert 0
Agartala/Aizawl, June 17: Assam Rifles have seized contraband worth...

‘Publicity-seeking’ Macron always gets it wrong: Trump denies exiting G7 over Israel-Iran ceasefire

NATIONAL 0
Washington, June 17: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge