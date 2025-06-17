Tuesday, June 17, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Publicity-seeking’ Macron always gets it wrong: Trump denies exiting G7 over Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Agencies

Washington, June 17: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, for his recent remarks implying that the US President had left the Group of Seven(G7) Summit early to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Trump clarified that his early departure from the summit had no connection with the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. “Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a ‘cease fire’ between Israel and Iran,” Trump wrote in Truth Social.

“Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!” he added.

Addressing reporters at the G7 summit, Macron had said that Trump was considering the possibilities of a prospective ceasefire between Iran and Israel as the US leader announced an early exit.

“There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made, especially to get a ceasefire and to then kickstart broader discussions. We have to see now whether the sides will follow,” said Macron.

Calling it a positive development, Macron further said, “Right now, I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected.” He further stated that he did not expect any immediate changes in the situation, but “since the US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change.”

Earlier, Trump announced that he was cutting short his participation in the G7 summit and returning home early. “I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” Trump earlier told reporters. He said he would be leaving after the formal dinner “with these wonderful leaders.”

As the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated, Trump has also urged the people to evacuate Tehran. The Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day, and hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel.

IANS

