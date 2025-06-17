Tuesday, June 17, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Sambhal MP deposits Rs 6 lakh as fine to electricity dept to restore supply

By: Agencies

Date:

Sambhal, June 17: Sambhal Samajwadi Party MP, Ziaur Rahman Barq deposited Rs 6 lakh with the electricity department on Tuesday as directed by the High Court, paving the way for the restoration of power supply at his house.

The case dates back to December 17, 2024, when a smart meter was installed at Barq’s residence in Sambhal’s Deepa Sarai area. Two days later, on December 19, the electricity department conducted a load inspection and subsequently alleged that Barq was involved in electricity theft.

Following the inspection, officials claimed that Barq’s residence was consuming over 16 kilowatts of electricity, well beyond the sanctioned limit. An Meter Reading Instrument test also reportedly indicated zero consumption for several months, prompting the department to impose a hefty fine of Rs 1.91 crore and register a formal case of electricity theft.

Despite repeated notices, officials said Barq failed to respond, prompting him to approach the High Court. On June 3, the High Court ordered that the MP must first deposit Rs 6 lakh as an interim measure, after which the electricity connection should be restored.

Complying with the court’s order, Barq’s advocate, Farid Ahmed, reached the powerhouse on Tuesday and submitted a demand draft of Rs 6 lakh, along with an application requesting immediate restoration of the electricity supply.

Speaking on the matter, advocate Farid Ahmed said, “The court had directed us to deposit Rs 6 lakh first to get the connection restored. We have submitted that today and hope the power supply will resume soon.”

Executive Engineer of the Electricity Department, Naveen Gautam, said, “Action was taken based on a complaint of power theft at the MP’s premises. Today, a demand draft of Rs 6 lakh has been deposited as per the court’s direction. His power connection is being restored today itself.”

The High Court is now scheduled to hear the matter on July 2, where the legality of the fine and other related issues will be examined. Meanwhile, Barq has maintained that he was not given an adequate opportunity to present his side of the story.

IANS

