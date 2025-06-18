RGU signs MoU with CRPF, offers new scholarships for wards of force personnel

GUWAHATI, June 18, 2025: For promoting quality access to higher education and honour the service and sacrifices of the personnel of the force, the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and launched two distinct categories of academic scholarships for the benefit of eligible dependents and wards of CRPF personnel.

The MoU was signed on Monday by Prof. (Dr) D. N. Singh, Registrar Academics, RGU and Soma Mukherjee, President R/CWA, GC, CRPF Guwahati in the presence of Manas Ranjan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF and senior officers from RGU and CRPF.

In this regard, Prof. (Dr) DN Singh stated, “The two categories of scholarships for the wards of armed forces and security personnel include ‘Royal Shaurya’ – 100% scholarship for the families of martyrs and gallantry awardees and ‘Royal Suraksha’ – 50% tuition support for wards of CRPF personnel”.

These scholarships may be allowed on admissions to programmes regulated by statutory bodies such as AICTE, COA, PCI, INC, ANMHVC, BCI or similar councils, he added.

Manas Ranjan, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to Assam Royal Global University for undertaking this noble initiative. He stated that the scholarships would greatly benefit the families of security personnel, as frequent job transfers often disrupt their children’s education.

“RGU has been offering many other scholarship opportunities under various categories to its students since the beginning. Mention can be made about “Royal Merit On Admission Scholarship”, “Royal Scholarship for EWS category”, “Royal Endowment Scholarship”, RGU Sports Scholarship, Monthly Scholarship for Semester Toppers”, stated Utpal Kanta, Director, Growth and Strategy, RGU.

The Royal Merit On Admission Scholarship offers 100% scholarship on annual fee, admission fee and registration fee. On the other hand, 100% Royal Scholarship is offered to students who belong to economically weaker section of the society. Royal Endowment scholarship is offered across all programmes and the categories under which it can be availed include sports, music, fine art students; differently abled students; child and grandchild of Padma Awardees, Assam Baibhav, Saurav and Gaurav Award; ward of a mother who is a single parent; and one whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh.

There are also scholarships for international students from neighbouring countries.

The RGU Sports scholarship not only offers financial assistance to athletes but also focus on nurturing and encouraging their growth through proper coaching and mentorship.

Based on achievements and representation of players at the international, national, state and district levels, the university offers 100%, 80%, 70%, 50% and 40% scholarships in sports and games recognized by the Indian Olympic Association.

At RGU, the Monthly Scholarship for Semester Toppers inspires students to put in consistent effort throughout their academic journey. Students from various semesters and diverse departments are awarded a Monthly Scholarship of Rs 3,000, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.