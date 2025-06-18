Tourism in Meghalaya: A tourist’s perspective

Editor,

I was privy to the wonderful panel discussion by The Shillong Times titled “Lessons from Sohra Aberration,” anchored by the editor herself and featuring the Director, Tourism, CV Diengdoh and renowned tour operators. It was amazing to see Meghalaya feeling strongly about the unfortunate incident. For me, having been to Meghalaya 3-4 times, and also recently, the following thoughts come to mind:

Managing the level of tourism that the state sees now is not easy, especially since the country has started using the informal sector more than institutional tourism chains. The lure of additional (or primary) income is too enticing to let go, which is very fair. The panelists talked about the training aspects of it, the app that is floated – and all other good things.

Unfortunately, we as a country arguably have the worst tourists compared to the rest of the world. Sometimes – we are insensitive to locals, impatient, rude, and ask too much for too little. It is not easy for businesses to be on the other side of it. I felt it myself. Tourists are welcome of course, but the hosts may not go out of their way to make a great experience – which is probably fair.

I believe, as a state, Meghalaya needs to up the ante when it comes to the quality and cost of tourism that it provides. Homestays have to come up to a level where residents have to pay enough for the hosts to ensure a certain quality of experience and a basic level of security. And then that quality should be coming for sure. It is not too hard for hosts to tie up with national and international service providers who can help manage the quality level and service level to certain standards – like AirBNB. I heard the concerns about vacation costs being too high, and people might choose an international destination – but in my heart, given a certain level of service – Meghalaya will open itself to international tourists. Such a market ensures that the right strata of Indian tourists also come in.

Marketing and branding efforts have to ramp up. It is very hard to understand what is a good way to spend 4-5 days in Meghalaya, while it is easy to find all the good tourist spots there. These days, it is easy to hire branding consultants – and many states do it. It is not just a psychological gimmick but a good way to allocate state resources to Tourism based on what can be marketed well. International branding could be an integral part of it.

Shillong (and Meghalaya) has a culture. I love that locals go with it, and have not changed based on what the larger tourist sections want. Certain tourists would like it. But, on the other hand, homestays and informal commercial hosts should be trained for basic social understanding of the rest of India. Delhi, Punjab, and Northern areas, the south, every part of India has a unique culture. Managing a tourist setup without knowing your clientele (the good and the bad about them) is a Gordian knot. I think from a cultural perspective, this is the biggest task for the administration. And this will slowly evolve into an understanding of international culture in due course. Sadly, we in India do not know each other from different states.

Crimes are unavoidable. They occur everywhere. Administration can diminish the instances but never stop them altogether. In a tourism situation, crimes are bound to find more eyeballs, people to judge, influencers to make money, and media frying another fish. Therefore, the security and policing infrastructure in touristy areas needs revamping and requires to be performed without misses. Just registering tourists does not help, and I have seen that in other states, being in the north-east many times over the 7-8 years before COVID.

Electronic interventions like an app are easy to create but hard to have the clientele assimilate. People believe they should make minimum effort for a short period, and downloading and learning a new app is an effort. It is best to tie up with the Airbnbs and the like. They are already on most tourist phones, and any establishment needs to form certain minimum standards to partner with them as a host.

Yours etc.,

Ashootosh Sharma,

Via email

Opposition must know its role

Editor,

The editorial “Opposition Silence on Sohra” (ST June 17, 2025) is so appropriate. The last paragraph of the editorial underscores the constructive role of an Opposition in a democracy. A responsible Opposition is not just about criticism but about ensuring that the government remains accountable, transparent, and ethical in its governance. In an ideal democratic system, the opposition should (1) Provide alternative policies instead of merely opposing decisions. In short, it should present viable alternatives that enhance governance. (2) It should ensure checks and balances so that the government does not overreach their mandate. (3) A strong opposition amplifies concerns that the ruling party might overlook, ensuring governance remains inclusive. (4) The Opposition is to criticize where necessary, collaborate when needed. Blind obstructionism serves little purpose. A balanced approach questioning flawed policies but supporting good initiatives is key to ethical governance. This principle applies globally, including in India’s democracy, where the Opposition plays a critical role in scrutinizing policies.

A weak Opposition which blows their trumpet through their spokespersons who do not have or nurture a constituency is an exercise in madness. Presently the weak Opposition in Meghalaya seems hostile rhetorically and wanting to paralyse progress. Francis Bacon rightly compared critics to brushers of noblemen’s clothes, implying that they polish and refine the works of great minds rather than creating original ideas themselves.

Yours etc;

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email

Saluting Shillong’s silent heroes in blue

Editor,

I write this letter to draw attention to a group of individuals who very often go unnoticed in our daily lives, yet who play one of the most important roles in preserving the health, beauty, and dignity of our beloved city of Shillong—the sanitation workers in blue jackets who sweep our streets morning, afternoon, and evening.

Each and every day, whether the sun is shining or the clouds are pouring rain, these men and women carry out their duties with quiet perseverance and discipline. While many of us are in bed or are rushing to our workplaces, schools or colleges they are already at work—sweeping, cleaning, and ensuring that the waste of the entire city does not become its burden. Their service is consistent, humble, and usually thankless. Yet, without them, the cleanliness we take for granted would vanish.

I have watched them at work in every corner of the city—from Police Bazar to residential colonies -methodically going about their tasks. And there is dignity in the way they work. They are the invisible backbone of our urban routine.

At a time when Shillong is preparing to welcome the National Games in 2027 and positioning itself as a model for urban cleanliness, we must pause to recognize that these sanitation workers are the true foot soldiers of this vision. Their efforts are not just a matter of civic duty—they reflect pride in the place they live in. That, to me, is real patriotism.

It would be most fitting for our local authorities, schools, and civil society to publicly acknowledge sanitation workers in their events and highlight their stories in the media. Simple gestures—a respectful greeting, a word of thanks, or even basic amenities like refreshments—could mean a great deal to them.

Let us not wait for a World Environment Day or Swachh Bharat event to express our gratitude. Let us make it a daily habit to respect and honour these hardworking individuals who, without complaint, make Shillong the place we are proud to call home.

Yours etc.,

Adrialli Mary Lyngdoh

Via email